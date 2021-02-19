Cyberattack strikes hospital that serves Navajo Nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A pandemic-besieged hospital on the edge of the Navajo Nation says it has been the focus of a cyberattack.
The nonprofit operator of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup on Thursday, Feb. 18, issued a brief statement acknowledging “unauthorized activity” on its computer network.
Hospital spokeswoman Ina Burmeister says hospital operators have hired private investigators and taken other undisclosed measures to prevent further unauthorized activity.
A wave of digital assaults has been taking U.S. health care providers hostage as they contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
