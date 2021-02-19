Cyberattack strikes hospital that serves Navajo Nation

Hospital operators have hired private investigators and taken other undisclosed measures to prevent further unauthorized activity. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press | February 19, 2021 at 1:33 PM MST - Updated February 19 at 1:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A pandemic-besieged hospital on the edge of the Navajo Nation says it has been the focus of a cyberattack.

The nonprofit operator of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup on Thursday, Feb. 18, issued a brief statement acknowledging “unauthorized activity” on its computer network.

Hospital spokeswoman Ina Burmeister says hospital operators have hired private investigators and taken other undisclosed measures to prevent further unauthorized activity.

A wave of digital assaults has been taking U.S. health care providers hostage as they contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.

