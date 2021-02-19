Day one of U of A state POD in the books

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday, Feb. 18 marked day one of the state-run vaccine P.O.D. at the University of Arizona. Almost everyone KOLD News 13 talked to was pleased with how organized and well-run the site was.
“I drove down Campbell, pulled in and went through all my little stops; got my vaccine and here I am,” said Kathleen Willis, a long-time Tucson resident. “I dont know what time it is, but in probably less than a half hour, I’m done.”
Willis said the frustrating part was simply finding an appointment slot.
“There weren’t a lot of appointments,” said Willis.
But she’s thankful she was able to finally get one.
“Be patient, the system works well,” she said. “There’s so many people all at once trying to do it. Patience is a good idea.”
The university P.O.D. is the only state site to include a sit-down vaccine option. Ashley Thying, a Tuscon resident says she’s glad she chose the sit-down option.
“It was so smooth every step of the way,” said Thying. “I knew what the next step was going to be, how long I needed to wait, why I needed to wait that long.”
Thying says when she returns for her second shot she will try out the drive through option, just to be able to experience both.
Almosteveryone we talked to described the process as smooth and seamless.
