FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for a big weekend warm up.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure moves in bringing a rapid warming trend. Tomorrow will top out at 80 degrees along with breezy winds thanks to a quick system that will drop temperatures temporarily into the low 70s by Sunday. Another brief warm up to kick off the next work week before another cool down ends next week!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
