FIRST ALERT FORECAST: weekend warmup!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure moves in bringing a rapid warming trend. Friday warms to the low 70s. Saturday will top out at 80 degrees. Wind picks up again Saturday, from the southwest gusting up to 35 mph at times.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Gusty.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
