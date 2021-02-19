More vaccination appointments postponed due to extreme weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Delayed vaccine shipments due to storms in the eastern part of the U.S. are putting more vaccination appointments on hold in southern Arizona.
Appointments scheduled at the Tucson Convention Center site on Monday, Feb. 23 and Tuesday, Feb. 24, will be rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Feb. 26 and into the first week of March, according to the City of Tucson.
People impacted by the changes will be contacted through email and should lookout for a notice from MyChart@TMCaz.com with new appointment information. Those who can’t make their new appointments can drop by the TCC to reschedule from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
