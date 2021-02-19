Paratrooper rescued after being entangled in power lines in Eloy

ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now this is something you don’t hear of everyday. A bizzare situation took place in Eloy on Friday, when a paratrooper became entangled on large power lines.
Just look at the images. The subject’s parachute gets wrapped around the top electrical wire, while the subject hangs down.
Crews with the Eloy Fire District responded to the situation, but because of the electrical hazard, crews had to proceed with caution.
EFD officials say after close communication with the Department of Energy and other agencies, a coordinated rescue effort was launched. Crews had to carefully disentangle the subject, as a quick release would have caused a slingshot effect due to the tight power lines.
The rescue was a success, and the patient was flown to a level-one trauma center for evaluation.
