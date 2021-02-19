Social media posts inspire hundreds to help search for lost dog

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of people took part in search efforts for a Tucson family’s lost dog and it all started with a social media post.
“I don’t know how many times we’ve had neighbors gather here and do search parties,” said the dog’s owner Ryan Lapotsky. “The amount of time I’ve spent sitting in the desert trying to find him.”
Ryan and Larissa Hagen’s 12-year-old poodle, Finnley, went missing right after Christmas. The family immediately took to the Nextdoor App and the posts have gone viral with hundreds of people keeping an eye out for the dog.
“We walk our dogs in that area and I was always looking for his dog,” said Annette Decamp who saw the Nextdoor posts.
Decamp is one of hundreds of people who responded to the post. The family has left no stone unturned in their search efforts. They’ve put up thousands of flyers, paid for automated phone calls, texts, hired a scent dog and put the dog’s bed on their porch.
“They told us if we put his bed out then he could smell his scent,” Hagen said.
Nearly two months have passed and the community still hasn’t lost hope.
“Our neighborhood hasn’t given up around here,” Lapotsky said. “I mean, the number of phone calls I get of people still looking.”
The family has a $2,500 reward out to find Finnley. You can call 520-444-6248 to contact them.
