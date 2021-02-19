Southern Arizona VA currently vaccinating veterans 65 and older

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona VA says it is currently vaccinating veterans 65 and older that are currently enrolled in VA healthcare.
Veterans who are eligible for vaccination based upon Centers for Disease Control risk-criteria are being contacted directly by staff and Audio Care. Audio Care is the VA’s automated text and telephone program connecting VA staff to schedule appointments.
The VA says if you are an enrolled veteran who has NOT been contacted by the Tucson VA, you should call your primary care clinic to indicate your intersest in getting the vaccine.
And as a precaution, the VA says it will never ask veterans for credit card information or other payment types to reserve an appointment.
After receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, veterans will be scheduled for their second dose approximately 28 days after the first.
