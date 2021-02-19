Police investigating shooting in Tucson’s east-side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple streets in a residential area in Tucson’s east-side have been closed off, as officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a shooting. This is an area near 22nd and Swan.
South Venice Avenue is closed from 22nd Street to E. Eastland Street; and 19th Street is closed from S. Erin Avenue to S. Venice Avenue.
TPD says multiple gunshots were fired, with one victim sustaining a minor injury. The victim refused transport and was treated by Tucson Fire medics on the scene.
Information is limited at this time, and officers say the area may be closed for a while.
More details when they are available.
