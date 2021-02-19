TSA to hire more than 6,000 airport security screening officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever thought about working for the Transportation Security Administration? TSA is launching recruitment efforts nationwide to fill over 6,000 Transportation Security Officer (TSO) positions by summer 2021, including positions across Arizona.
“TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting Executive Assistant Administrator for TSA’s Security Operations. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”
According to a news release, anticipated seasonal travel trends in the months ahead and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public, TSA has launched national efforts to recruit new employees in support of screening operations at approximately 430 airports nationwide.
Targeted recruitment, virtual job fairs, and opportunities in dozens of cities have already been announced for individuals seeking part-time and full-time opportunities. Benefits include access to medical coverage, vacation and sick leave, and retirement plans.
A “Day in the Life of a TSO” video is available to learn more about TSA’s mission-essential security screening position. To view open positions for TSOs around the country, CLICK HERE.
