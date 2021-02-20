AZ Department of Revenue warning taxpayers of unemployment fraud tax form

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to KTAR News, the Arizona Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers on a new scam, saying residents are receiving unexpected unemployment benefits tax forms.
The revenue department is asking individuals who have received a ‘1099-G Form’ for unemployment benefits they did NOT apply for, to reach out to the Arizona Department of Economic Security for a corrected form.
Millions of people requested unemployment assistance due to the pandemic, and many taxpayers have fallen victims to fraudsters claiming unemployment for themselves.
Unemployment benefits are taxable, and federal agencies send them out to individuals who receive financial assistance to report on income tax returns.
Reports can be filed by following [this link].
