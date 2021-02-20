Bystanders help save two men after fiery car crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two strangers jumped into action after witnessing a head on collision near Harrison and Escalante Road.
Adam Holt is one of the men who was at the right place at the right time. He had been driving behind one of the cars involved when it crashed into an oncoming car.
Holt said he swerved to avoid hitting the truck, and ended up in the brush next to the road. He jumped out after to see if the other men were okay.
“I go to the first car, and I can’t get into him. He’s too smashed in there,” said Holt of the man in the smashed silver sedan. So he moved onto the man in the red truck and helped him out.
In the meantime, the silver sedan started to go up in flames. A bystander tried to hand him a fire extinguisher, but he said the pin was faulty and time was running out.
“At this point, the cars already too much in flames, so now it’s just break his car, do whatever it takes to get him out.”
Holt and another man on scene were able to get the man out and to safety, where the two injured men were met by Tucson firefighters.
Tucson police tell us the two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and thankfully no passengers were in either car.
