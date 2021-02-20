The 1C vaccine phase is for adults with high-risk medical conditions, but Pima County is not there yet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ve been receiving many calls from the community asking for clarification on administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to people with high-risk medical conditions.
Pima County is currently in Phase 1B, and is focusing doses on education and childcare workers, protective service workers, adults 65 and up, essential service workers and adults with high-risk conditions living in congregate settings.
So people NOT living in congregate settings with high-risk conditions aren’t likely to recieve the vaccine or schedule an appointment until later.
According to information from the Pima County Health Department, adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions will receive the vaccine in Phase 1C, but the county is not there yet.
Phase 1C will also cover ALL adults living in congregate settings, and those remaining from Phases 1A & 1B.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a list of medical conditions that it considers ‘high risk’. You can access that [HERE].
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.