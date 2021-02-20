FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A passing system is going to nudge our temperatures closer to average by tomorrow.

By Jaclyn Selesky | February 20, 2021 at 4:06 PM MST - Updated February 20 at 4:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs climbed into the lower-80s for your Saturday. We will be running about 10 degrees cooler by tomorrow due to a trough moving north of us. Behind that, high pressure will build back in bringing on another warming trend by early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low-40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

