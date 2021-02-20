Marana schools offering pay increase for certified substitute teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District is offering a temporary pay increase for Certified Substitute Teachers through the 2020-21 academic year.
On Feb. 11, The MUSD Governing Board unanimously approved a recommendation to raise the pay for substitute teachers to $140/day, and $165/day for long-term commitments.
The district says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the number of substitute teachers willing to work in classrooms, while increasing the need for substitutes- as teachers who are exposed to COVID-19 must quarantine or isolate.
“The District is experiencing a critical shortage of substitutes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacts our ability to properly staff classrooms,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Dumler. “We hope that this temporary pay increase is an incentive for certified substitutes to consider the Marana District who are seeking employment at this time.”
The governing board also approved a corresponding temporary rate increase for prep coverage for teachers from $20 per hour to $25 per hour.
The temporary increases in pay will be funded by the MUSD Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
