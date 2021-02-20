Teen arrested for hitting Tempe police sergeant with car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 17-year-old boy is accused of hitting a Tempe police sergeant as he drove away for a street race last week. The teen, who is a runaway from the Salt River area, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Police said the boy drove his SUV out of a parking lot, striking the sergeant from behind on Friday, Feb. 12, as the sergeant and another Tempe officer responded to a possible street race in the area.
Because he is a minor, the 17-year-old’s identity has not been released. He faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, failing to stop at a crash, endangerment and reckless driving.
The sergeant is still recovering from injuries he suffered in the crash and is expected to make a full recovery. However, he won’t be able to return to work because of the extent of his injuries, AZ Family reports.
To read the AZ Family story, click here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.