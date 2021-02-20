Traffic delayed on I-10 near Tangerine after multiple motorcycle accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a large group of motorcyclists was traveling eastbound on I-10 near Milepost 237, when 3-4 of them were reported going down.
Information is limited right now, and troopers are currently on scene investigation.
There are still no reports on any injuries, if any, or the extent.
But traffic is backing up in the area, with multiple blocked lanes near Tangerine.
We will keep monitoring this situation and update you with any new information.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.