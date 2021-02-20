Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus’ Wild West Rodeo Weekend kicks off Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re looking for something safe and fun to do with your kids, the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus is inviting guests to its Wild West Rodeo Weekend beginning Thursday, Feb. 25.
All campers who attend the event will receive a training session and a framed photo with wild west actors; a Saturday cookout lunch; singing, acting and roping lessons; and will perform in the Trail Dust Town melodrama performance.
The event will be held in a socially distanced outdoor setting consistent with COVID-19 safety protocols.
A bonus evening kickoff rehearsal and campfire will also take place on Wendesday, Feb. 24.
There is an all-inclusive fee of $75 dollars for the event, with other discounts available.
Take a look at the flyer below for more information.
