Boys & Girls Club of Tucson announces recipients of the 2021 ‘Click for Kids Award’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s so important to recognize hard work, especially when it’s for the benefit of others. Every year, the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson recognizes one person, couple or organization that has made a powerful impact on its kids.
This year, the BGCT Board of Directors recognizes Diane and Tim Meyer of The Cholla Foundation as the recipients of the 2021 ‘Click for Kids Award’.
Seven years ago, the Meyers had the great idea of inviting a group of friends from South Dakota to Tucson for an annual golf tournament, where all proceeds would be donated to a local charity.
Since then, the event and group of friends has grown so much that it sells out capacity; it’s raised more than $250,000 to support club operations for thousands of youth in Tucson each year.
“On behalf of all us at BGCT we are honored to recognize Diane and Tim Meyer, and the Team Cholla Foundation, as our 2021 Click for Kids Awardees! Congratulations and thank you Diane and Tim for your wonderful support of our kids.”
The ‘Click for Kids Award’ was created in 2009, and it’s the Boys and Girls Club’s highest recognition and expression of gratitude.
And all of us at KOLD News 13 also offer our congratulations to the couple and to The Cholla Foundation for building a brighter future for our local youth. Thank you!
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.