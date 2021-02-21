FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday’s cool down will be short lived as another warming trend kicks off our work week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | February 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM MST - Updated February 21 at 4:11 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Daytime highs will be back to above normal beginning tomorrow and lasting through the rest of the work week. Wind will pick up here and there as a few systems pass north of our area. Otherwise, it will be quiet end to February.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.