FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday’s cool down will be short lived as another warming trend kicks off our work week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Daytime highs will be back to above normal beginning tomorrow and lasting through the rest of the work week. Wind will pick up here and there as a few systems pass north of our area. Otherwise, it will be quiet end to February.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-30s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.