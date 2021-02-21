Red Cross deploys two Tucson volunteers to Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross announces that two Tucson Red Cross volunteers are deploying to Texas on Monday, Feb. 22 from Tucson International Airport to assist with disaster response needs in Texas communities hit hard by last week’s winter storms.
Volunteers Jim Harms and Brian Larson will leave from Tucson International Airport on Monday.
Millions of Texans continue to face storm-caused water shortages due to burst pipes and backed up water and wastewater treatment plants.
Harms and Larson will both be supervising Red Cross warehouse operations and ensuring that supplies are delivered to the more than 160 shelters and warming centers in Texas where trained responders are providing cots, blankets, water and ready-to-eat meals.
The Red Cross needs healthy individuals, especially those with type 0 blood, to donate blood now. To schedule an appointment and for more information on giving blood, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org. Text RedCross to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
