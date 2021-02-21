Student dies in shooting on UArizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is reporting a student has died on campus from gunshot trauma following an incident at the Cherry Avenue Garage on Feb. 20.
The following statement is from the University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins:
“I am writing you today with great sadness to share news of the tragic loss of one of our students.
The University of Arizona Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the Cherry Avenue Garage around 11 p.m. last night. Upon arrival, officers found the student with gunshot wounds and immediately rendered life-saving procedures. Despite these efforts, the student succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Tucson Police Department and UAPD are jointly investigating this as a homicide. It is important that we allow them to continue to investigate and arrest those responsible. There is no indication that the campus community is in danger at this time.
I have reached out to the student’s family, but there are no words to sufficiently express my sorrow for the grief caused to them and others who were close to him. Because tragedies like these can also affect the larger community, I ask that we all provide support to our colleagues, students and friends during this difficult time.”
