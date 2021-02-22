Arizona efforts to boost electric cars get so-so grades in new reports

The bill would impose a flat fee of $110 per year on electric vehicles and $44 on hybrids, on the theory that those cars are using state roads but not paying the 18-cents-a-gallon gas tax other drivers pay to maintain the state’s roads. A fiscal note with the bill estimates that there are currently 34,898 electric vehicles in the state and about 114,400 hybrids, which would bring in just over $9 million in new revenue a year.