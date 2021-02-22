Arizona to open a fourth state-run vaccination site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services are opening a state-operated COVID-19 vaccination site in the Phoenix metropolitan area’s East Valley.
According to a news release, the vaccination site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College will begin operating as a fourth state-run location on Wednesday, March 3.
“We’re committed to making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all Arizonans. Keeping this successful vaccination site open and operating is an important step,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona has called on the federal government to provide our state with more vaccine doses. As more supply becomes available, we’ll be ready to administer the vaccine and protect Arizonans.”
On Thursday, Feb. 18, Maricopa County announced the upcoming closure of the Chandler-Gilbert Community College vaccination site, which has been one of the county’s busiest. Over the last three days, ADHS has worked with partner organizations to develop a plan to keep the location open.
At full capacity, this site will have a similar capacity to State Farm Stadium at 12,000 vaccines per day and can be operated 24/7. Due to the limited amount of vaccines allocated to the state, this site will initially operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments for first and second doses will open for registration at 9 a.m. Monday, March 1.
“A region with well more than half of our state’s population will now have three state-run vaccination sites that position Arizona to vaccinate large numbers rapidly as vaccine supplies expand,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “Arizona has proven that the state’s nationally recognized model for these vaccination sites is scalable and transferable to other locations. By combining state resources with the support of partners, we can continue getting more doses into the arms of Arizonans.”
Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with an operator who can assist.
