Heritage Flight training scheduled for early March at Davis-Monthan AFB

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Heritage Flight Training Course will take place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Mar. 3-7.
The Heritage Flight Training Course is not an air show and is not open to the public, but an assortment of contemporary and vintage combat aircraft may be seen flying near the base. Photo and video coverage of the event will be made available on Davis-Monthan’s website, social media platforms, and on https://www.dvidshub.net/.
Air Force demonstration pilots will train with the Heritage Flight Foundation to become certified to perform in the 2021 air show season. Heritage Flights raise awareness of the Air Force mission and commemorate its history.
Aircraft flying in this year’s training course will include the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, and Davis-Monthan’s own A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team.
The heritage aircraft participating include the P-51 Mustang, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, the P-47 Thunderbolt and the F-86 Sabre.
Due to COVID-19, the training course will operate with increased safety protocols this year for anyone with base access. This includes designated locations for viewing and scheduled access to static displays. More information is available on the Davis-Monthan Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DMAFB and on the Davis-Monthan mobile app.
Davis-Monthan remains in Health Protection Condition Charlie and face masks are mandatory throughout the base. Participants and attendees will adhere to COVID-19 mitigation policies in line with the Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidance.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.