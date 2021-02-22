Jim Click launches 12th “Millions for Tucson Raffle”

“Last year during the pandemic, our community stepped up and supported our charities by helping to raise over a million dollars, and that really proved, once again, that our Tucson and Southern Arizona community is home to some of the most generous folks in our nation,” Click said. “We are tremendously grateful for that support, and even as we continue through this pandemic, while waiting for all Southern Arizonans to get vaccinated, we know that our community will be just as generous.”