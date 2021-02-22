Jim Click launches 12th “Millions for Tucson Raffle”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready for the 12th “Millions for Tucson Raffle.”
Automotive dealer Jim Click, Jr. announced in a news release, this year’s grand prize is a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, the second prize is two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world (some restrictions apply), and the third prize is $5,000 in cash.
Click will again issue 100,000 raffle tickets to eligible non-profit organizations to sell and participating charities will keep 100 percent of the funds they raise to support their local services and programs.
“Last year during the pandemic, our community stepped up and supported our charities by helping to raise over a million dollars, and that really proved, once again, that our Tucson and Southern Arizona community is home to some of the most generous folks in our nation,” Click said. “We are tremendously grateful for that support, and even as we continue through this pandemic, while waiting for all Southern Arizonans to get vaccinated, we know that our community will be just as generous.”
This is the twelfth raffle that Click has conducted with the previous eleven collectively raised more than $9 million for local charities since 2004. The past six raffles have raised on average more than $1 million per year, all of it going to local charitable programs in greater Tucson.
Organizations are encouraged to sell as many tickets as possible before the December 10, 2021 deadline. A drawing will be held for the winning tickets on Friday, December 17, 2021. Tickets are $25 each, or five for $100.
Eligible non-profit organizations who want to participate can make arrangements to pick up their tickets by contacting the Millions for Tucson Raffle management team at 520-342-5210, or by e-mail at jimclickraffle@russellpublic.com.
