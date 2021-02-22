Ready, Set, Rec! program to bring recreation to Tucson communities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson Mayor and City Council and Tucson Parks and Recreation announced a new mobile recreation program, Ready, Set, Rec! that was made possible from Ward 5 Council Member Richard Fimbres to use federal CARES Act funds to acquire six vans, equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), handwashing stations, and traffic cones or barricades to bring recreation to the community.
This effort is backed by the mayor and all city council members.
The Ready, Set, Rec! program will launch on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Rodeo Park on 5000 S. Nogales Highway, where officials will cut the ribbon and release the vans out into the community. Masks and physical distancing will be required. You can also watch the ceremony live on Facebook then head over to the location near you to join in on the fun.
Once the ribbon has been cut, the other five vans will drive to the other locations to host recreation activities.
Other Locations:
- David G. Herrera and Ramon Quiroz Park, 600 W. St. Marys Road., 2-4 p.m.
- Jesse Owens Park, 400 S. Sarnoff Drive, 2-4 p.m.
- Jacobs Park, 3300 N. Fairview Ave., 2-4 p.m.
- Purple Heart Park, 9800 E. Rita Road, 2-4 p.m.
- Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd., 2-4 p.m.
Safety of the community and employees is a top priority for the City. Each program will have limited participants, masks will be required, as well as physical distancing. Equipment will be cleaned between uses and prior to the activities taking place. Each vehicle will be equipped with PPE to keep both staff and the public safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, including first aid kits, masks, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer.
Officials ask that if you are feeling sick, stay home and follow all other CDC guidelines to keep safe.
To learn more about the program, click HERE.
