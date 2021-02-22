Suspect in DIFI Fraud Case to pay $700K in restitution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an investigation, Cynthia A. Martin has been sentenced to one and a half years in prison on two counts of attempt to commit aggravated taking identity from a person/entity and one count of attempt to commit theft.
According to a news release, the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions’ (DIFI) Fraud Unit investigation revealed Martin and her husband David used the identities of several businesses without consent to submit applications to finance fictitious commercial liability policies.
The Martins received money from commercial lenders for the purpose of paying the premiums and spent the money for their own benefit. Officials say they also misappropriated funds paid by insurance consumers intended to be applied towards insurance premiums.
The couple was each convicted of felony charges arising from events that occurred in 2013 and 2014. The Martins fled to Mexico upon indictment but were arrested in 2018 upon re-entering the United States.
Cynthia Martin was ordered to pay restitution for economic loss to all the victims in the amount of $786,904.77.
Consumers are reminded that in most instances, premium checks should be written only to insurance companies and not insurance agents.
