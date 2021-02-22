University of Arizona welcomes in-person classes of fewer than 50 people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of Monday, Feb. 22, the University of Arizona is officially in Stage 2 of its campus reentry plan, which allows classes fewer than 50 students to meet in person.
Most courses have been offered in an online format since the start of the spring semester, with the exception of essential courses such as labs and fine arts classes.
School officials made the decision on Monday, Feb. 15 based on a decline in local and national COVID-19 cases.
The move to Stage 2 impacts classes that we designated as in-person or flex in-person at the time of registration. Students unable to attend in person will have options to continue learning remotely.
The move to Stage 2 also comes with the loosening of some restrictions in residence halls. Guests will now be allowed in dorm common areas, and some building amenities that were previously off-limits, such as pianos and game tables.
“Students have written expressing interest in these resources, which help to alleviate stress, and I am pleased that we are able to reinstate their use consistent with CDC guidance,” 17th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona said during the schools weekly briefing.
Students using the common area must still abide by CDC guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing.
