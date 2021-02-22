University Climate Change Coalition and Mayor Romero receive $16K grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Regina Romero and the University Climate Change Coalition program at the University of Arizona have received a grant to develop community listening sessions.
According to a news release, the Arizona Institutes for Resilience awarded a $16,940 grant for the City of Tucson’s Climate Action Plan. These listening sessions will supplement current efforts to receive community input through a recently launched community survey.
“The grant is supported by the Technology and Research Initiative Fund,” said John O’Neil, Vice President, Research and Development at the UArizona. “It will help to position Tucson at the center of an international effort to build climate solutions in partnership between universities and their communities.”
The community listening sessions and workshops will be facilitated by community leaders. The developed framework will serve as a template for engaging underserved frontline communities on future policy issues.
“Collaborations like this will foster new opportunities for partnerships between UArizona, the City of Tucson, and our community around climate action and resilience,” said Mayor Romero.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.