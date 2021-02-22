UPDATE: University of Arizona identifies student killed in on-campus shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona has identified the student killed in an on-campus shooting late Saturday, Feb. 20.
The school said Forrest Beckett Keys was shot during an incident at the Cherry Avenue Garage and it is being investigated as a homicide.
The Tucson Police Department said Keys was walking home around 11 p.m. when a maroon Cadillac passed him. The TPD said an argument started and shots were fired. Detectives are asking for help identifying the vehicle, a 2006-11 Cadillac DTS.
In their weekly update, President Robert C. Robbins said Keys was a sophomore majoring in communications and a new member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.
“My hope is that justice will be swift (and) we will find the perpetrators that took this beautiful, young, promising life away from our (University of Arizona) family (and) most importantly, his family, his friends,” Robbins said. “My hope is that as the family begins to process this, that we will be able to have some campus vigil to celebrate Forrest’s life.”
UA Chief of Police Brian Seastone said the Tucson Police Department is assisting in the investigation.
“We have an excellent team of detectives here at the UA, but in these types of incidents we utilize all of our resources, and Tucson Police has been just amazing in their support and response to us, following up on every lead possible,” Seastone said.
Anyone with information is asked to go to https://88crime.org/, call 88-CRIME, the Tucson Police Department at 520-791-4444 or the UAPD at 520-621-TIPS.
Seastone said patrols will be increased in the area, particularly around the vaccination site.
“We are indeed a family here at the UA, and one of our family members has been tragically taken from us,” Seastone said. “I want to reassure folks that campus safety and security is our No. 1 priority at the campus and has been for many, many years.”
Students in need can reach out to the following services.
