EXCLUSIVE: Tucson woman charged in Capitol riots speaks out after judge signs order of transfer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Felicia and Cory Konold were in Tucson’s Federal court this afternoon, but that may be the last time, as a judge signed an order of removal and transfer, taking the case to Washington, D.C. This is the same place they are accused of crimes.
“I’m not just fighting for my freedom. I’m fighting for all of America’s freedom.”
That’s what Felicia Konold said, as she described what drove her to go to Washington D.C. on January 6th and protest the certification of the election.
She says she is not a criminal, despite her and her brother Cory facing five federal charges in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“I was in my bed asleep whenever dozens of armed FBI agents were at my house with A-Rs demanding me out with no shoes, no jacket and then proceeded to raid my house,” says Felicia.
The criminal complaint alleges Felicia went to meet up with the members of the “Proud Boys,” a far-right, extremist group. It also claims she bragged about being recruited in Snapchat videos.
“They were painting the proud boys (which I have never talked to ever) as an all male thing. That’s been their whole thing upon my research upon me being released. I’ve had to look into it because I’ve been off-guarded by so many accusations,” says Felicia.
She also tells us with her five foot height, there is “no way” she could have overturned barricades, as she’s accused of, and maintains all she wanted to do was unify people.
“I’m not upset about it, I’m not mad about it. This is just magnifying why people feel so strongly that they needed to go there because of the totalitarianism oppression-like structure that has come down on people,” says Felicia.
Felicia says she feels the need to defend herself now, especially after she says the FBI and social media companies deleted all of her social media. She tells us with her life in pictures and video gone, there is no proof of her true character.
“When people see oh this persons bad the first thing they do is go to their media. Whenever there’s no media to back up that person’s character then their mind just wanders. Is this true? Is this not true?”
Felicia also tells us she encourages everyone to “do their own research” when reading stories about the insurrection.
The Konolds’ next hearing is set for this Friday via zoom. Felicia tells us she is under strict order not to have communication with her brother Cory. In the courtroom today, they walked right past each other with not even a glance.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.