A local pharmacy in Saddlebrooke vaccinates thousands of seniors in the fight against COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -One local pharmacy in Saddlebrooke is working hard vaccinating thousands of seniors, who make up more than 70% of the population, in the fight against COVID-19.
Pharmacist and owner of Desert Life Pharmacy, Brianne Spaeth, has been a driving force for the senior community. Spaeith mentions since her pharmacy started vaccinations in late December, her and more than 100 volunteers have administered more than 9,000 doses.
“Patients who come by, they are so excited about it and they really just thank you, some people come in and they are crying,” Spaeth explained.
As of now, Spaeth’s pharmacy is experiencing delays of vaccine shipments due to the Texas snoqw-storms. “Even though we didn’t get our shipment last weekend, we were able to cover almost the whole clinic we had scheduled for last Saturday with the 900 doses we had left over,” said Spaeth.
Spaeth tells us most of the appointments for today had to be rescheduled for later this week. Her pharmacy could be getting their shipments of the vaccines tomorrow, if that happens, she says it will be playing catch up.
Spaeth mentions if all goes according to plan, they will have another pop-up clinic this Saturday. The pharmacy is expecting to give out 15,00 first doses and 50 second doses to seniors.
