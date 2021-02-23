Man faces charges after woman dies in fatal collision on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver is facing charges after officers say he was impaired at the time of a collision that killed another driver late last night.
On February 21, 2021, just after 12:40 a.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the intersection of S. Campbell Ave. and E. Bilby Rd. for a serious-injury collision involving two passenger vehicles.
The collision involved a red 1998 Jeep Cherokee and a white 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. Sadly, the driver the Malibu was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as 24-year-old Reina Alexis Cota. Next of kin has been notified.
The passenger of the Malibu was transported to Banner University Medical Center for serious injuries. The diver of the Cherokee has been identified as 39-year-old Jesus Ismael Rodriguez who was also transported to Banner University Medical Center for minor injuries.
Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation. Interviews conducted by detectives and officers determined that Rodriguez was traveling eastbound on E. Bilby Rd. As he approached the intersection of E. Bilby Rd. and S. Campbell Ave., officers say Rodriguez failed to stop for a red light. He collided with Reina Cota’s vehicle as she was traveling northbound through a green light.
An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit responded to the hospital and determined that Rodriguez was impaired at the time of the collision. Rodriguez was booked into Pima County Jail and charged with 2 nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Endangerment and Criminal Damage.
Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
