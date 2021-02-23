Murdered UArizona student was high school sports standout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Those who knew Forrest Keys best say they are numb. Keys was killed in a parking garage at The University of Arizona. The garage is sandwiched between an arena and stadium that house two of Keys’ favorite parts of life- football and basketball.
“I was still hoping today it was a dream, I was still hoping it wasn’t true ‚” said Seth Baron, Keys’ high school basketball coach.
Keys was a star on his high school football and basketball teams.
“during the opening line up, kids come out and they get in a little circle, they’re doing their dance thing, Forrest was the guy in the middle,” said Baron.
In his four yers there, Keys left his mark on Lower Moreland High School. But even after he graduated high school in 2019, they say his story was far from over.
“He was a kid that you wanted to keep tabs on because you knew he was going to one day be a successful individual,” said Matt Heiland, the Athletic Director at Lower Moreland High School.
Keys was studying communications at the University of Arizona, he was also a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.
Students at the university say they aren’t taking key’s death lightly.
“It’s crazy because I’ve been there at night,” said Tallie Bonds, a University of Arizona student. “It’s scary.”
Bonds says she is going to continue to be cautions when walking on campus at night.
“It just hit my heart, you never know what’s going to happen.”
Heilind says the most tragic part about this story is that Keys was just 20-years-old. He says Keys’ story was cut too short and that he had the right tools and the personality to be successful at whatever he decided to pursue.
