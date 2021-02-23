Soaring lumber prices hinder affordable housing

A spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity sent this statement, “Record-high lumber prices are having an impact on homebuilding. This is especially devastating for affordable housing projects which have already been delayed due to the pandemic. At a time when 1 in 7 families in our community is struggling to pay housing costs -- this is hurting families in need of a safe, decent place to call home. Habitat for Humanity’s work changes lives: those of the families who build homes and improve their communities and those who volunteer, donate and advocate beside them.” Said T. VanHook, Habitat Tucson CEO “We will continue to work with our community to advance affordable homeownership opportunities and help families live in safety. We couldn’t do our work without the support from the community, including tax credit gifts.”