66-year-old man dies in bicycle crash south of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead following a bicycle crash that occurred south of Tucson.
According to Deputy Marissa Hernandez with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, it happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday, February 22. Deputies were called out to a man who crashed while riding his mountain bike on McGee Ranch Road in an area west of the ASARCO mine in Green Valley.
Deputy Hernandez says Pima County Search and Rescue Deputies responded and were told the 66-year old man had fallen off his bike and hit his head. Hernandez says its’ not clear at this time if he was wearing a helmet.
Hernandez says an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was requested due to the remote location. Upon arrival, medics performed CPR but despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead. PCSD says there were no other vehicles involved.
