After 40 years Arizona’s ‘Valentine Sally’ has been identified

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Her name was Carolyn Eaton, but until today the unidentified 17-year-old young woman killed in Arizona 40 years ago, and found on Valentine’s Day, was known as ‘Valentine Sally’.
Valentine Sally was one of the oldest unsolved ‘Jane Doe’ cases in Arizona, but sheriffs in Coconino County were finally able to identify the woman, Monday.
According to AZ Family, DNA testing allowed the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office to complete a familial search for the young woman’s relatives, leading them to St. Louis, MO.
With collaboration from authorities in St. Louis, detectives were able to find where Carolyn lived before running away around Christmas time in 1981.
Carolyn Eaton is believed to have been last seen at a truck stop in Arizona early in February 1982. Her body was found just a mile up the road from there on Feb. 14th.
Detectives believe she was dead for about two weeks before she was found.
To read the entire story from AZ Family, click on the link below.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.