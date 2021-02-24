Fire officials continue efforts to extinguish Blacktail Canyon Fire in Fort Huachuca

Fort Huachuca (KOLD News 13) - Fire authorities in Cochise County continue efforts to extinguish the Blacktail Canyon Fire taking place in Fort Huachuca that began Wednesday.
According to the latest information, the wildfire is approximately 68 acres, and is about 75% contained. People should expect to see smoke in the area for the next few days.
Officials in Fort Huachuca say the fire ignited after an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit detonated an unexploded ordnance, which was a 105 MM round.
Fire resources say there are many ash piles and areas that will need continued monitoring, as they continue to burn slowly.
Firefighters expect to fully extinguish the wildfire by Friday afternoon.
As always, we will keep you updated with any new information.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.