UPDATE: CVS offering COVID-19 vaccinations at one Tucson location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - CVS is offering COVID-19 vaccines in some Arizona locations, including one in Tucson.
CVS Health says on its website that it is administering the vaccine by appointment only based on local eligibility guidelines.
People who qualify can schedule an appointment at the CVS at 1900 W. Valencia Road, which is between Mission and Midvale Park roads.
The vaccine is being offered for no cost with insurance or through a federal program for the uninsured.
As of Thursday, Feb. 25, all locations across Arizona are fully booked except for CVS Pharmacy in Yuma County.
To find more information and schedule an appointment, click HERE.
