Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

Not quite a year ago, the three-term governor was at the height of his popularity during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, holding widely watched daily briefings where he implored people to take the virus seriously. In recent weeks, however, criticism about the work culture around Cuomo and how he wields his power has mounted, while his support has eroded over his imperious style and revelations that his administration withheld details from the public about the pandemic’s death toll in nursing homes.