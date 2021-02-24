University of Arizona redirects 1K COVID-19 vaccine doses to Pima County supply

By Shelby Trahan | February 24, 2021 at 11:29 AM MST - Updated February 25 at 5:40 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Health Department will receive an additional 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

In a news release, officials announced the doses were originally allocated to the University of Arizona vaccination site. Now the doses will be used as part of the county’s efforts to increase vaccination rates in marginalized and high-risk communities through its mobile vaccination site program.

“We are grateful to University of Arizona President Robert Robbins for sharing this resource with us,” said Chuck Huckelberry, Pima County Administrator. “This supply is going to do immediate good in helping us get vaccine into the hardest to reach parts of our community.”

Health officials say the additional vaccines will be used to support three upcoming “pop-up” style vaccine sites on the east and south sides of Tucson.

