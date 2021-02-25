Arizona Department of Transportation unveils online tool for driver’s license renewal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona drivers can now renew their licenses through the Arizona Department of Transportation’s online tool. This comes just days before Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order deferring expiration dates ends Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Before drivers had to make an appointment at an MVD office to renew their license but that that won’t be the case anymore for some. An in-person office visit is only required if the photo used for the license was taken more than 12 years before renewal, according to a news release from the ADOT.
To learn more about how to renew a driver’s license online click here.
Steps to renew online:
- Sign in to your account. If you need to activate your account – everyone with an Arizona driver’s license has an account – follow those steps.
- After logging in, select “Renew Now” in the “My Credential” section and follow the instructions.
- Allow about 15 days for processing and mail delivery of your new driver’s license.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.