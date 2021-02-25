FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Final weekend of winter will feel more like spring.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday and Saturday stay dry and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind picks up over the weekend as a system passes to our north. Wind will be gusty on Sunday from the southwest up to 35 mph. System also brings cooler air lowering highs to the upper 60s Sunday.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: High clouds with highs in the low-70s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 20% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.
