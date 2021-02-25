LIVE BLOG ARCHIVE: COVID-19 vaccine rollout across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The latest on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Arizona.
NEWS FROM THURSDAY, FEB. 25
Looking for local stats on vaccine distribution? Our #COVID19 data dashboard was updated yesterday with the latest information for Maricopa County. 44% of residents aged 65-74 and 61% of residents age 75+ have now been vaccinated. Learn more at https://t.co/pwXyD5ImZ8 pic.twitter.com/9Yq0XYC715— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) February 25, 2021
It's important for everyone to use all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how #COVID19 vaccines work in real-world conditions. Continue to wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Learn more: https://t.co/RKbTXHOOoZ. pic.twitter.com/3tTpA7XGFv— CDC (@CDCgov) February 25, 2021
More than 633,000 Maricopa County adult residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine. This represents an increase of 100,000 people vaccinated since last week, and includes nearly 260,000 residents who have received two doses of vaccine. pic.twitter.com/XIslhA4dPd— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) February 25, 2021
None of the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the US use the live virus that causes COVID-19. You may have symptoms like a fever, this is normal & a sign that your immune system is learning how to recognize and fight the virus. Learn More: https://t.co/qLbC95ddud pic.twitter.com/E8a8zaWOIK— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 25, 2021
TONIGHT: Dr. Anthony Fauci answers coronavirus vaccine questions as part of “A Shot of Hope,” a CBSN special about the status of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the struggle of returning to work and school, and trust issues in how it's all being addressed https://t.co/eLnRwzfyqq pic.twitter.com/JpgZLzTppy— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 25, 2021
Let’s do this!! Administering COVID-19 vaccines today! Smile! @TucsonFireDept @TCCTucson pic.twitter.com/vDDfaHLXgY— TFDChiefChuckRyan (@TFDChiefRyan) February 25, 2021
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
TCC VACCINE POD INFO: Tomorrow, 2/25, we are by appointment only and the schedule is packed! Please come no more than 15 minutes early for your appointment. There is no need to come earlier than that. Coming super early means you wait longer and it takes up more of your time. pic.twitter.com/40KCHv5gW3— City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) February 25, 2021
Here are a few tips in order to mask in the most efficient way:— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 24, 2021
✔️ Use a cloth mask that has multiple layers of fabric
✔️ Wear one disposable mask underneath a cloth mask
✔️ The outer mask should push down the edges of the inner mask against your face pic.twitter.com/K9B8JJG6C2
A big THANK YOU to our @uarizona partners! The University provided the County with 1,000 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses. The doses will be used to increase vaccination rates in marginalized and high risk communities: https://t.co/iechfhLLJ0 pic.twitter.com/1ibnQ24KzL— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 24, 2021
We are grateful for #AZ faith leaders and their continued partnership as we work to protect our communities and slow the spread of #COVID19. Find more info on vaccine sites near you at https://t.co/ZlfPphYb2B. pic.twitter.com/pD3XiqNwXY— Arizona Governor's Office of Youth, Faith & Family (@AZGOYFF) February 24, 2021
“I’m delighted to receive the second dose of the vaccine, to show our communities of faith that the vaccine is safe & encourage those to receive their shot once they are able.” - Dr. Benjamin Thomas, Senior Pastor, Tanner AME Chapel. Find vaccine info at https://t.co/TuuRlRhgnJ. pic.twitter.com/KATgQ8jqwz— Arizona Governor's Office of Youth, Faith & Family (@AZGOYFF) February 24, 2021
Please understand that the Moderna vaccine allocated to the Florence site is a county allocation.— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 24, 2021
Therefore you MUST live or work in Pinal County to schedule an appointment at the Florence Library location.
Following up on an event held earlier this month, representatives of Valley religious communities will receive their second doses of #COVID19 vaccine at 11 a.m. today. Watch live: https://t.co/Uf8xgd9bfo #RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/iNp0wSJOcv— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 24, 2021
We have received shipments of Moderna and have opened the Florence library site for appointments.https://t.co/DPpnvUhSiV— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 24, 2021
Information on #COVID19 testing, vaccine availability, and flu shots can be found here: https://t.co/Uwh7d5Yajl @AZDHS 6/6— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) February 24, 2021
NEWS FROM TUESDAY, FEB. 23
The Navajo Nation has surpassed its goal of administering 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines by the end of February, a figure that represents over half of its residents. Our work to increase supply, increase places to get vaccinated, and increase vaccinators is making a difference.— White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) February 24, 2021
Community orgs: You play an important role in teaching your community about #COVID19 vaccines.— CDC (@CDCgov) February 23, 2021
CDC's new toolkit has the tools you need to educate community members about COVID-19 vaccines and address their questions and concerns.
See it here: https://t.co/2rF0CHZcR6. pic.twitter.com/8XsZwkmod3
📌Mark your calendar! Upcoming Facebook LIVE this Thursday, February 23rd, at 4 PM with Health Director Janelle Linn and Emergency Manager Catrina Jenkins discussing Points of Distribution (PODs).— Navajo County (@NavajoCountyAZ) February 23, 2021
📲 Log on and join in! pic.twitter.com/GSqePBeShC
Posting your #COVID19 vaccine card online could make you vulnerable to identity theft. Share a sticker instead! https://t.co/JfaHxssjBG pic.twitter.com/Ch0CHCxl22— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 23, 2021
#COVID19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the US do not use the live virus that causes COVID-19. Having symptoms like fever after you get a #vaccine is normal and a sign your immune system is learning to fight the virus. Learn more: https://t.co/4v4dsZPIa7— Office of the U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 23, 2021
Arizona has administered more than 1.5 million doses to date. Appreciate today’s update from White House #COVID19 Coordinator @JeffZients on vaccine distribution and when Arizona can expect to receive more doses from the federal government. @NatlGovsAssoc pic.twitter.com/g16DMw9qdG— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 23, 2021
Happening Now: @CDCDirector Dr. Rochelle Walensky shares remarks at #COVIDVaccineForum along with other federal leaders to discuss effective, equitable COVID-19 vaccine implementation. More: https://t.co/fUdqLmCONr https://t.co/RArNRauMVE— CDC (@CDCgov) February 23, 2021
✨ATTENTION FREDONIA RESIDENTS✨— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 23, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines are available by appt only on Monday, March 1. Call (928) 645-5113 by Friday, Feb 26 at 12 p.m. to schedule! Eligible populations are those in Phase 1a and 1b. More info on eligibility can be found here: https://t.co/sun5NpzMq0 pic.twitter.com/STUgVAQUUv
NEWS FROM MONDAY, FEB. 22
The delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipment has been delivered and we will begin first-dose vaccinations again on Wed, Feb. 24. We have added 200 appointments for Wed. at the Fort Tuthill site which you can book at https://t.co/IoDu0eP5j4— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 22, 2021
New & updated #COVID19 videos are now available in American Sign Language (#ASL) on CDC’s YouTube channel. The videos cover topics like masks, hand washing, planning outings and visits, and back to school planning. Watch the videos here: https://t.co/ToKRSVyLHJ. pic.twitter.com/IVvVksYqlf— CDC (@CDCgov) February 22, 2021
Safety is a top priority while federal partners work to make COVID-19 vaccines available. Safety is considered before any vaccine is recommended for use. Learn more about how CDC and its partners are ensuring the safety of COVID-19 vaccines: https://t.co/kTsw7SuGx0 pic.twitter.com/n7V7LRsmtD— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 22, 2021
CCC News: @CoconinoCC Nursing students lend a hand with COVID-19 vaccinations in @CoconinoCounty. #CCCWorking4You #studentsfirst #CommunityCollege #communityservice #flagstaff https://t.co/a7vEXoYEDf pic.twitter.com/dcqXeiXvFn— Coconino CC (@CoconinoCC) February 22, 2021
Today, Gov. @dougducey & AHCCCS are making it easier for Medicaid members to get the COVID-19 vaccine! AHCCCS will cover the costs for transportation to, from, & during drive-through vaccine appointments, a first-in-the-nation initiative.— AHCCCS (@AHCCCSgov) February 22, 2021
Press Release: https://t.co/QgFStlfnqR pic.twitter.com/4jOuDiJENI
#UPDATE: The #COVID19 vaccination site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College will begin operating as a state-run location on Wednesday, March 3. Read the release: https://t.co/DOD6Yxi1RZ pic.twitter.com/pnAej2Nk5J— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 22, 2021
The vaccination POD has begun expanding its capacity. Starting today, the university POD will be open every day, including weekends, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. #UAZWeeklyBrief— #BearDownMaskUp (@uarizona) February 22, 2021
NEW: We’re announcing a state-operated #COVID19 vaccination site in the Phoenix metropolitan area’s East Valley. @AZDHS 1/— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 22, 2021
NEWS FROM SUNDAY, FEB. 21
The @AZNationalGuard assists the @GRIC_Official with #COVID19Vaccine distribution for the people of Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Ariz. #KnowYourMil #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/JuAmE8Kusf— DOD Outreach (@DOD_Outreach) February 21, 2021
DATA UPDATE:— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) February 21, 2021
Arizona’s number of ICU beds in use by #COVID19 patients decreased to 501. The number of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients decreased to 286. 1/ pic.twitter.com/R5wal2qM04
Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 1,804 cases and 25 deaths. COVID-19 testing locations are available statewide. Find registration information on our website: https://t.co/yntS3QrdnF— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 21, 2021
NEWS FROM FRIDAY, FEB. 19
COVID vaccines and supplies delayed by severe weather across most of the U.S. >> https://t.co/QuqY5zVU02 pic.twitter.com/dUeKvKydBj— KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) February 19, 2021
Due to winter storms at transportation hubs, vaccine delivery to Pinal County continues to be delayed. Therefore no new vaccine appointments are being scheduled at this time.— Pinal County AZ 🌵 (@PinalCounty) February 19, 2021
Please keep your existing appointment if you have not been notified that it has been canceled.
“Medical professionals, volunteers, and frontline workers are getting more doses into the arms of Arizonans,” said Dr. Christ. Thank you to everyone working to get Arizonans vaccinated! https://t.co/UABpXmclar pic.twitter.com/C5fl7wuVEE— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 19, 2021
Dr. Christ will hold a virtual information session today from 1-2 p.m. to provide an update on #COVID19 vaccine distribution. Watch live: https://t.co/BgN3xp0W5F pic.twitter.com/DoW1wpoMML— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 19, 2021
The COVID-19 Vaccination Event sponsored by Encompass Health Services scheduled for Monday, February 22 in Fredonia, AZ has been canceled due to the ongoing delay in vaccine shipments. Those with appointments will be contacted with information regarding rescheduling.— Coconino County Health and Human Services (@CoconinoHHS) February 19, 2021
More than 10,000 vaccine doses were administered at County PODs yesterday, bringing our total to 369,358. Find information on vaccination locations, vaccine safety, and much more at https://t.co/q9GBWGYwlL. pic.twitter.com/HcwmqOdUGk— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) February 19, 2021
ADHS is coordinating with local health departments to immediately allocate an initial $100 million in federal funding intended for staffing, laboratory testing, informatics, disease surveillance, and other activities critical to combating #COVID19. https://t.co/bvOcfI7G7O pic.twitter.com/Ls7vf97C9F— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 19, 2021
NEWS FROM THURSDAY, FEB. 18
❗️Important Update Below❗️— Coconino County Health and Human Services (@CoconinoHHS) February 19, 2021
Due to Continued Shipping Delays, Coconino County Forced to Cancel Saturday First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments. More information at https://t.co/s8ReYCewO0
ALERT! All appointments scheduled for tomorrow, 2/19, at TCC Vaccine POD are being rescheduled into next week as we will be OUT OF VACCINE due to the major storms! We are matching up your currently scheduled time with a new day next week. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/qE9Q3CBuur— City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) February 18, 2021
Vaccine delivery remains delayed, some appointments postponed. This currently only impacts appointments at:— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 19, 2021
- Tucson Medical Center, beginning 2/18, for some 2nd dose appointments;
- Tucson Convention Center, beginning 2/19;
- Banner South, beginning 2/19https://t.co/uwVwoXeh2I pic.twitter.com/tNmkBbqoDv
ATTENTION FREDONIA RESIDENTS— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 18, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines are available by appt only on Monday, Feb. 22 from 10 am- 3 pm Call (928) 645-5113 by Friday, February 19 at 12 pm to schedule! Eligible populations are those in Phase 1a and 1b. More info on eligibility here: https://t.co/sun5Npibys pic.twitter.com/U6qfEGg511
WATCH LIVE: @AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ, University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins and Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire discuss the newest state #COVID19 vaccination site at the University of Arizona. https://t.co/oRBGyihKVM— #BearDownMaskUp (@uarizona) February 18, 2021
As of this time, no vaccine has arrived in Pinal County due to snowstorms in transportation hubs.— Pinal County AZ 🌵 (@PinalCounty) February 18, 2021
If you had a vaccine appointment scheduled for Friday, please keep it unless you have been notified by the healthcare agency where you scheduled that your appointment is canceled.
Updated data shows 15% of all Maricopa County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 1/3 of that group is now fully vaccinated. Thank you all for your patience as we continue working to distribute #COVID19Vaccine to our community. https://t.co/pwXyD5ImZ8 pic.twitter.com/pZF896kwPU— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) February 18, 2021
ONLY ON KOLD: Today at 6pm Bud Foster gives you a preview of Pima County’s Covid-19 response meeting. Bud breaks down big topics including the vaccine shortage, mask mandates, the curfew and more.— KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) February 18, 2021
>> https://t.co/dIkgraXbVp pic.twitter.com/1oNOFxuIor
Arizona is third in the nation for #COVID19 vaccine supply used.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 18, 2021
Vaccines do no good sitting in a freezer. That’s why we’re working hard to get doses out and protect our communities. https://t.co/3nP3covSBx @bbgvisualdata pic.twitter.com/ZbDPBS48tQ
KOLD News 13 has Live Team Coverage today at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm as the U of A transitions to a high-capacity state vaccination site. Our News team will be onsite with everything you need to know.— KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) February 18, 2021
Read more > https://t.co/sYAyqOnnXe pic.twitter.com/V3lbFiovIi
More than 1 million Arizonans have now received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine, and 332,071 people have received both doses. Read the release: https://t.co/jmqB4XUyKJ pic.twitter.com/d0iyg7qnIW— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 18, 2021
Join us today, streaming live on Facebook (https://t.co/O1LUokRgqe) at 1 pm: Public Health will give an update on progress at County PODs and the evolving plans to meet demand for #COVID19 vaccine as supply increases. pic.twitter.com/xtchYQJve6— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) February 18, 2021
359,119 doses of #COVID19Vaccine have been distributed at Maricopa County PODs. Looking for vaccination locations? View our vaccine location map and filter by vaccine type or location to find locations near you: https://t.co/Qb60rc20Sw pic.twitter.com/4UR7FQJ3Ds— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) February 18, 2021
Thank you to our Health Services Committee Co-Chairs, @drcarachrist and Dr. Cecilia Rosales, for your efforts in promoting the vaccination program in Arizona as a model to our Sonora counterparts. A true display of binational collaboration. 🇺🇸🇲🇽 https://t.co/FfDs6GoBIN— Arizona-Mexico Commission (@AzMxCom) February 18, 2021
Arizona’s vaccination sites are getting international attention. @AzMxCom and @AZDHS hosted the Sonora Health Department this week to show them the vaccination sites at @StateFarmStdm and Phoenix Municipal Stadium and share best practices. @ssaludsonora @AZNationalGuard pic.twitter.com/QDM0rXV7lc— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 18, 2021
NEW: Arizona reached another major milestone today. More than 1 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona - with more than 1.3 million doses administered so far! pic.twitter.com/rUPrzxEDI5— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 18, 2021
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Have you received your first COVID-19 vaccine dose? Don’t forget to get your second! The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose 28 days after the first, and the Pfizer shot requires a second dose 21 days later for full protection. More Info: https://t.co/ymdvSJnYYt / 928-679-7300 pic.twitter.com/VR4P3cSc3Y— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 17, 2021
Pima County Health Update for February 17, 2021 - Encouraging vaccination news.https://t.co/nVmd5Rvwdh— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 17, 2021
Updates on February 17, 2021:— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 17, 2021
We are awaiting vaccine shipments that are still delayed due to the storms at airports where they are in transit. No information has been provided regarding when shipments will arrive.
Join us today on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. where we will answer questions about how the COVID-19 vaccine works and how it can protect our community.— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 17, 2021
👋 Hope to see you then!
Can't join live? You can watch the recording any time on our Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/COo6n32Qk1
Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses testified to the House Armed Services Committee today about Arizona’s 24/7 state vaccine site. It follows @POTUS and @VP's virtual visit last week, where they praised the site as a national model https://t.co/c3C8E8oUmx pic.twitter.com/aGF4vpbgVF— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) February 17, 2021
The Pima County Health Department announced yesterday that pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments will expand at County-supported sites to people over 65 beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18. https://t.co/XmI06rdofR— Town of Marana (@townofmarana) February 17, 2021
NEWS FROM TUESDAY, FEB. 16
#dontmissyourshot— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 16, 2021
People age 65 or older may preregister for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Pima County-supported sites to beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Details: https://t.co/YIqBqqEFV2 pic.twitter.com/hzDAUkNaKK
Our #COVID19 vaccine location at the Florence Library is not open as vaccine shipments for this location have not yet arrived. We were informed shipping may be further delayed due to poor weather.— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 16, 2021
JUST IN: According to @budfoster, #PimaCounty will start vaccinating 65 and up on Thursday. That is the same day the UArizona site becomes state-run.— Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) February 16, 2021
At this time, all of the nearly 12,000 #COVID19 vaccination appointments at the University of Arizona have been filled. For more information about available appointments, please visit https://t.co/y82cI1fvFc— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 16, 2021
#tucson have you tried making a #COVID19 vaccine appointment at the @uarizona site?— Bailey O'Carroll (@baileyocarroll) February 16, 2021
Did you call the assistance phone number give by the state?
We want to hear from you! @KOLDNews
Arizona has administered 1,227,271 #COVID19 vaccine doses to date.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 16, 2021
Just had a call with fellow governors and the @WhiteHouse to discuss COVID-19 and vaccine distribution across the nation. @NatlGovsAssoc pic.twitter.com/z4hhUnN8KW
The ADHS #COVID19 registration page at https://t.co/GXgJTA2svt is now available in Spanish. Use the dropdown at top right to change from English. You may need to clear your browsing history first. pic.twitter.com/Eeb6jUejjY— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 16, 2021
.@Maricopahealth just went live with this appointment scheduler under the new federal pharmacy program.— Will Humble (@willhumble_az) February 16, 2021
Bypasses the complex @AZDHS appointment system & allocation decisions!
Appts available at Frys, Safeway, Walgreens. All Moderna. https://t.co/aEguwHMGDc
NEWS FROM MONDAY, FEB. 15
Registration for nearly 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, for a state site at the University of Arizona in Tucson. Registration will be available in English and Spanish at https://t.co/GXgJTA2svt or 844-542-8201. pic.twitter.com/QuAGVSMNq3— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 16, 2021
Happy Presidents’ Day! Let us take today to appreciate our presidents, those current and former.— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 15, 2021
Coconino County administrative offices are closed in observance. The COVID-19 testing sites at CCC and NAU remain open. The vaccination site at Fort Tuthill is also operating. pic.twitter.com/bi4Rg2q1LX
NEWS FROM SUNDAY, FEB. 14
Coconino County and its healthcare vaccination partners are moving to vaccinating all groups in Phase 1b effective immediately. More at https://t.co/8frkefOdLT pic.twitter.com/AIpZx5mIWF— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 14, 2021
With the assistance of FEMA, Pinal County was able to open a vaccination center in Florence pretty much overnight last week.— Pinal County AZ 🌵 (@PinalCounty) February 14, 2021
Watch to learn more 👉 https://t.co/tW8PHdX69d https://t.co/DiniYgPR1t
Curious about what to expect the day of your #COVID19 vaccination or have questions about what you need to bring? Visit https://t.co/ULl3r28LWz for FAQs. pic.twitter.com/BlS9BsvtHO— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 14, 2021
Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 1,947 cases and 30 deaths. #MaskUpAZ: Don’t let your mask sit under your nose. If it gapes open, it’s not doing its job. If it hurts your ears, try one that ties behind your head instead of looping over your ears. https://t.co/tzmwRTlKfN pic.twitter.com/n00g1YpzKf— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 14, 2021
DATA UPDATE:— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) February 14, 2021
Arizona’s number of ICU beds in use by #COVID19 patients decreased to 661. The number of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients decreased to 399. 1/ pic.twitter.com/oHdbpPuwJW
NEWS FROM THURSDAY, FEB. 11
The pharmacies listed on the Pinal COVID #Vaccine location webpage are now receiving federal allocations of vaccine shipped directly to them.— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 11, 2021
Please try the pharmacy websites for any open appointments: https://t.co/DPpnvUhSiV
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
We are seeing multiple appointments booked for one person on the same day or different days - as many as 7 for the same person.— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 11, 2021
This also does not allow for accurate scheduling of vaccine doses which are carefully counted with a certain number of doses per vial. pic.twitter.com/x18JitaOZG
And a special thank you to City staff and others working at the vaccination site at the @TCCTucson. https://t.co/xwEjRIqm7N— City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) February 10, 2021
Thank you to everyone who helped the state reach one million vaccine doses administered! Getting a million doses out in less than two months is a testament to the partnerships that have come together in our fight against #COVID19.https://t.co/foO6km9n0P #RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/bjuDZb276H— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 10, 2021
190 appointments are available for the Ft Tuthill vaccination site with appointments today - Fri. Follow this link and click SPECIAL REGISTRATION – Fort Tuthill, Flagstaff First Dose 2/10- 2/12: https://t.co/xJOFsmPzC6 If you are 65 years and older or need help call 928-679-7300.— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 10, 2021
Even as vaccinations continues, it's important not to let your guard down against #COVID19. When in doubt, get tested. Knowing for certain allows you to take steps to protect loved ones and others around you. Find free #COVID19 testing events here: https://t.co/PzC3XPffQn pic.twitter.com/CTFUy2adIA— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) February 10, 2021
Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation is offering a vaccine Blitz on February 12th and 13th. This event will be held from 8:00am – 4:00pm at the Tuba City High School Pavilion. Please see the graphic below for more information or visit https://t.co/McNeQSaC6U pic.twitter.com/1jXCWmIUDy— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 10, 2021
Registration for appointments at the #COVID19 vaccination site in Tucson will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at https://t.co/I4So36x6SH. Review today's release for more information. https://t.co/DFfYhCOLGQ pic.twitter.com/Cn48SuVeke— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 10, 2021
This morning, we announced our partnership with @uarizona and @pchd to operate a vaccination site on the university’s campus. Great conversation with @newsconover today about the southern Arizona site, vaccine distribution, and rental assistance. @azpmnews pic.twitter.com/eKkTLmB6k2— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 10, 2021
We’ve reached a major milestone with our one millionth dose. The dedication and hard work of many made this accomplishment possible. Nurses, doctors, health technicians, support staff, volunteers — to each and every one of you, thank you. 1/ pic.twitter.com/MiOXmowY2X— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 10, 2021
Having symptoms like fever after you get a #vaccine is normal and a sign your immune system is learning to fight the virus. More COVID-19 vaccine facts: https://t.co/HdOjczPYbZ#COVIDVaccine #spreadfactsnotfear pic.twitter.com/7vr1bGClg8— AzHHA (@azhospitalassn) February 10, 2021
“Demand for the vaccine remains high, and the state’s third vaccination site and first in Southern Arizona will help meet that demand,” said ADHS Director Dr. Christ. Get details about the new state #COVID19 vaccination site in Tucson. https://t.co/ylCI45aetK pic.twitter.com/kevjOHOCqa— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 10, 2021
At this time, all Public Health vaccination sites are fully booked.— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 10, 2021
If you scheduled a vaccination appointment with Public Health, please fill out and print this form to bring to your scheduled appointment:https://t.co/TkJM9tzV46
This will help speed up the process. Thank you
#DontMissYourShot Pima County welcomes the state to join local COVID-19 vaccination efforts after word the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs will be expanding a County vaccination site at @UArizona. Details: https://t.co/yggDAvURSt pic.twitter.com/HLxKEfvLng— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 10, 2021
There are appointments showing as available tomorrow (Feb 11) for those in groups 1A and 1B-1, including those over 65.— Pinal County AZ 🌵 (@PinalCounty) February 10, 2021
To book, visit https://t.co/fvBjnzFFan https://t.co/McpQzRdlaA pic.twitter.com/dcCiU0jKKw
#COVID19 vaccine update❗— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 10, 2021
The state is partnering with @uarizona and @pchd to operate a state vaccination site on the university’s campus in central Tucson.
More information: https://t.co/O9K6P1WQna @UArizonaPres @AZDHS
NEWS FROM TUESDAY, FEB. 9
Pinal County Public Health has opened a County vaccination POD at the Florence Library.— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 10, 2021
Appointments are available Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30am-12:30pm and 1:30pm -6:30pm.
To find an appointment please visit our website at:https://t.co/DPpnvUhSiV
TCC Vaccine POD has filled all available appointments through Thursday this week. Due to reductions in vaccine availability over the next week/s, we will not be making future appointments for eligible walk-ins over the next two days. We will post when this changes. pic.twitter.com/FnaVMXolkd— City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) February 10, 2021
Thank you to the Pinal County Public Health Department @pinalhealth for their tireless work throughout this pandemic (1st Pinal County case on March 6, 2020), and their continuous efforts to get vaccines to those who need them most across @PinalCounty https://t.co/MfAUmHPH3t— Pinal County AZ 🌵 (@PinalCounty) February 9, 2021
Great news @PinalCounty has gotten all of the teachers in the @Florenceusd vaccinated! In person learning is on the way. They were able to vaccinate 120 teachers this past Friday/Saturday. Thank you @9thFloorAZ and @dougducey for your help in accomplishing this.— David Cook (@RepDavidCook) February 9, 2021
Busting myths with facts. Our member @WickHosp has created a webpage addressing common myths related to the #COVID19Vaccine . #FactsNotFear #COVID19 https://t.co/peZT579hw8— AzHHA (@azhospitalassn) February 9, 2021
Great job by @drcarachrist & team, during the virtual tour at @StateFarmStdm for the @POTUS & @KamalaHarris. We are so proud to be part of this effort & that AZ is a shining example of the collaboration needed to help as many people as possible get the #vaccine in our state. https://t.co/1Ssbo6xuCw— Pam Kehaly (@PamKehaly) February 9, 2021
Yesterday, Arizona’s @StateFarmStdm vaccination site was recognized as an effective model that can be used across the nation. Just received an update from White House #COVID19 Coordinator @JeffZients on the federal government’s efforts to provide vaccine doses to the states. pic.twitter.com/SbKXAtFDLv— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 9, 2021
All the buzz is on vaccines these days, but in case you need it, please know we still have free COVID-19 testing available. To find a testing site near you, visit https://t.co/PN2J67Gugq #GetTested #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/J9gx1JCqlG— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 9, 2021
NEWS FROM MONDAY, FEB. 8
Greatly appreciate the @POTUS and @VP taking time today to tour AZ’s @StateFarmStdm vaccination site.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 8, 2021
Medical professionals, @AZNationalGuard members and volunteers work hard to vaccinate Arizonans & run the site, & I’m happy to see their hard work noticed by the administration.
It took almost a year to reach 100K positive COVID-19 cases, but only 43 days to get 100K people vaccinated. Hope is on the horizon. Don't let your guard down. Wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home when sick. And when your turn comes, #DontMissYourShot💉 pic.twitter.com/NgIJptu2V1— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 8, 2021
.@POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris are touring Arizona’s @StateFarmStdm vaccination site today at 12:30. The site has administered 169,443 doses since opening on January 11. @AZDHS @WhiteHouse— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 8, 2021
Watch the virtual tour here: https://t.co/6J7pD6L8MX
To date, Arizona has administered more than 920,000 vaccine doses. Earlier this morning I spoke to White House #COVID19 Coordinator @JeffZients about our partnership with FEMA to continue distributing the vaccine to Arizonans. pic.twitter.com/lDw17V7dQq— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 8, 2021
Pinal County vaccine teams including community partners are including persons age 65 plus to the 1B-1 early vaccination group.— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 8, 2021
Currently, we are ONLY vaccinating 1A and 1B-1 groups.
Our public health clinics have some appointments available this week. pic.twitter.com/Xu6WGNHQRU
Information on #COVID19 testing, vaccine availability, and flu shots can be found here: https://t.co/Uwh7d5Yajl @AZDHS 5/5— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) February 8, 2021
NEWS FROM SUNDAY, FEB. 7
1100 #COVID vaccine appointments at Fort Tuthill for this coming Friday through Tuesday, Feb 12-16, have just opened. Schedule at https://t.co/fbT00k45EO, click on SPECIAL REGISTRATION. pic.twitter.com/1Q8Z6HG1l9— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 7, 2021
TCC Vaccine POD has a full schedule of appointments tomorrow and Tuesday this week. Eligible walk-ins may be scheduled for a future appointment.— City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) February 8, 2021
We are vaccinating age 70+, Protective Service Occupations, K-12/Higher Educators and childcare providers. https://t.co/FXK6MumJM9 pic.twitter.com/zC9OuazVmK
Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 1,544 cases and 37 deaths. Avoiding crowds protects you and others. Also: #MaskUpAZ and physically distance around anyone who isn’t part of your household, wash hands frequently, stay home when sick. https://t.co/Ih1j2rVn96 pic.twitter.com/CCtvJTo4KW— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 7, 2021
DATA UPDATE:— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) February 7, 2021
Arizona’s number of ICU beds in use by #COVID19 patients decreased to 838. The number of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients remained at 561. 1/ pic.twitter.com/HhivAn4Tte
It's Super Bowl Sunday!— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 7, 2021
🏈 This year, your safest bet is to watch at home with your household.
🏈 Make sure food is stored and cooked properly.
🏈 Don’t drive impaired.
🏈 If you do go out, wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash your hands often. pic.twitter.com/WObEBSAdmh
NEWS FROM FRIDAY, FEB. 5
In less than four weeks, 146,709 #COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered at the @StateFarmStdm vaccination site. In total, 822,821 doses have been administered across the state.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 5, 2021
We’re ready to scale up, but we need more doses from our federal partners. pic.twitter.com/QE9ZAS2kuo
Our assistance line for non-Banner COVID-19 vaccination registration has new hours! The line - 520-222-0119 - will be staffed Monday - Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. effective immediately.— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 5, 2021
You can find answers to many questions on https://t.co/499UM9jRQ2 as well. pic.twitter.com/RzLrx8okxw
Sun Life Family Health Center in Casa Grande Main Location on Arizola is opening up for vaccines tomorrow (Saturday) 2/06/21— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 5, 2021
Call (520) 836-3446, select COVID option 1 to make your appointment.
Location: 865 N Arizola Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122https://t.co/DPpnvUhSiV
200 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments open at noon today for the week of Feb. 8 – 12 at the Fort Tuthill vaccination site. Those interested should go to https://t.co/fbT00klH3o and navigate to the SPECIAL REGISTRATION - Fort Tuthill, Flagstaff, First Dose link. pic.twitter.com/DDyfteWEOF— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 5, 2021
If you're 70+ and plan to go to the TCC today, it is booked with appointments through this afternoon. People in line are able to register for an appointment later today or for next week.— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 5, 2021
NEWS FROM THURSDAY, FEB. 4
The #COVID19AZ update for February 4 includes details on our 250,000 dose milestone, information on vaccine eligibility & appointments, how we avoid vaccine waste, how much vaccine is needed for current phases, an update on #COVID19 spread in AZ, and more: https://t.co/6Z0ffgXqYU— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) February 5, 2021
Grateful to work with community leaders like Rep. @CesarChavezAZ to quickly distribute #COVID19 vaccine doses to historically underserved communities. pic.twitter.com/WTlT1Gkv3K— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 4, 2021
We have created a new video showing the updates made to the Vaccine Registration System and scheduler. Please review the video for a step-by-step guide to using this application. https://t.co/xaIe0hm9U9— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 4, 2021
We've expanded the 1B priority COVID-19 vaccination group to include people over 70 years old. They can start today registering for appointments beginning on Feb. 8 on our vaccine registration page: https://t.co/YQFtFFs0yo. Read more: https://t.co/CyOZUFDi7h pic.twitter.com/J9GCioCJ6J— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 4, 2021
More vaccinations mean safer schools. That's why we have been partnering with school districts across Maricopa County to provide private events for teachers and school staff. Learn more about our efforts at https://t.co/HnezzxnDkQ. pic.twitter.com/OF31YaJ9KL— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) February 4, 2021
The rapid development of the #COVID19 vaccine is nothing short of a modern medical miracle. Had a call today with fellow governors and CEO @AlbertBourla and David Hering of @pfizer to discuss the vaccine and distribution among states. pic.twitter.com/2bMCJAjE5F— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 4, 2021
There's a public impression that “anyone” can walk up at the TCC site and get vaccinated. This is inaccurate and based on a couple of things: 1. not enough people in the eligible groups selecting the site 2. leftover doses at the end of the day. Read more: https://t.co/1c8Wa3ce4Q pic.twitter.com/zLq4PrO4Tj— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 4, 2021
Thanks to our partnership with @AzCardinals, we’ve vaccinated enough people at @StateFarmStdm to fill the stadium twice ✔️ https://t.co/sTjHlwuekJ— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 4, 2021
We are all ready to welcome you to the @uarizona @pchd Vaccine Pod! #PodPeople are the best! pic.twitter.com/55LE0Ce9JQ— Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD 🏴☠️ (@TheAngryEpi) February 4, 2021
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
Today at First International Baptist Church, faith leaders highlighted the importance of #COVID19 vaccines by rolling up their sleeves for the shot. Thank you, Pastor Warren H. Stewart Sr. for providing the location & for getting vaccinated! https://t.co/giPq5PVVXc pic.twitter.com/FBem3PIqYg— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 4, 2021
This morning, #AZ faith leaders joined Dir. @MFuentes127 & @AZDHS Dir. @drcarachrist to share a strong message with their congregations & the public: the COVID-19 vaccine is safe & effective, & getting vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic. https://t.co/B96w90N36B pic.twitter.com/DQvXcJsFdm— Arizona Governor's Office of Youth, Faith & Family (@AZGOYFF) February 3, 2021
Continue to #WearAMask, avoid crowds, stay 6 ft from others, and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. These prevention measures, together with vaccination, offer the best protection from getting and spreading #COVID19. More: https://t.co/48x8hF7Aue. pic.twitter.com/4FKDCYt8TW— CDC (@CDCgov) February 3, 2021
Coconino County continues to be busy at our COVID-19 vaccination site! We asked some of the many healthcare workers, teachers, and other qualified individuals about how they are feeling as they get their vaccine.— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 3, 2021
"I feel..."
🔘Hopeful
🔘Relieved
🔘Very Grateful
🔘Ready pic.twitter.com/PRLyI9T5ew
The additional #COVID19 appointments added to the system at 9 a.m. today have been booked. All 21,000 appointments were booked within 39 minutes. More appointments will be added as more vaccine becomes available. pic.twitter.com/lGNa2KdEK8— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 3, 2021
Join us today at 11 a.m. for another COVID-19 vaccination update on Facebook Live. We will discuss the ways we are expanding capacity and advocating for additional vaccine doses for Coconino County.— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 3, 2021
Gov. @dougducey sent a letter to Arizona’s congressional delegation to request help in meeting the urgent need for additional supplies of the #COVID19 vaccine and securing funding for its distribution. Details: https://t.co/4bj1zzs8MO— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) February 3, 2021
The @AZDHS registration portal is back up and running!!! If you've got an appointment, we're ready to vaccinate today! pic.twitter.com/1zswa9TNgY— Fry Fire District (@Fryfiredistrict) February 3, 2021
NEWS FROM TUESDAY, FEB. 2
The #COVID19 vaccine is a precious and limited resource — that any doses would be wasted is shocking and unacceptable. This has not and will not happen at any state-run sites, and local leaders must prevent it from ever happening again at any county-run site. https://t.co/MzLZZzg645— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 2, 2021
Great tele-town hall with @WellsFargo employees today to discuss the ways we’re tackling Arizona’s top issues, like the vaccine distribution, K-12 education and economic development. @SandraWatsonAZ pic.twitter.com/2r9W6Mps4a— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 2, 2021
If you are over 65 in Pinal County and able to drive to the Phoenix Municipal Stadium https://t.co/jUMsLLy3nJ (map) - appointments will be made available on Wednesday morning at 9 am. Visit https://t.co/xHzSvscYAM or call call 1-844-542-8201 to register and book.@pinalhealth https://t.co/C8oucHpgrJ— Pinal County AZ 🌵 (@PinalCounty) February 2, 2021
TOMORROW: @AZDHS is opening up registration for 21,000 more #COVID19 vaccination appointments. Arizona acted quickly to ensure these vaccine doses will go to Arizonans with urgency, rather than sitting in a freezer. 1/— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 2, 2021
With regard to COVID Vaccine Updates:— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 2, 2021
First, an update on the federal pharmacy partnership programs of Walgreens and CVS with our long term care facilities (LTCF): A total of three clinic visits to each LTCF are required by the vaccinators from the federal pharmacy program. pic.twitter.com/EXEQSbaZHb
Appreciate today’s update from White House #COVID19 Coordinator @JeffZients, @CDCDirector @RWalensky, and @DrNunezSmith on vaccine distribution across the nation, when states should expect to receive more doses, and increased reimbursement for the @AZNationalGuard. @NatlGovsAssoc pic.twitter.com/hLzPP8SUGx— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 2, 2021
NEWS FROM MONDAY, FEB. 1
If you were vaxxed at Chandler or Goodyear before 1/21 and:— Public Health (@Maricopahealth) February 2, 2021
👉did not get an email for a 2nd dose event yet; or
👉got a 2nd dose invite & scheduled, but others who used that same email can't access appts.;
📢Please let us know so we can help. Go to https://t.co/jU3MROhmuu pic.twitter.com/hXUJYtUU2X
A total of 671,513 doses of #COVID19 vaccine have been administered in Arizona. Review the daily report. https://t.co/Mt5N8jssw8 pic.twitter.com/o6KV4rl0I0— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 1, 2021
“Opening this 2nd state vaccination site is a story of partnership and potential,” said Dr. Christ. The Phoenix Municipal site, launched in partnership with @ASU, @AzCHCCP, @Dbacks, @Walmart and others, began serving those w/appts at noon today. Details: https://t.co/S22XbBdMYU pic.twitter.com/lbWUSCxQ6S— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 1, 2021
Get your facts straight! For more myth busting, visit our Myth vs. Fact page: https://t.co/l2AjW0W9KH https://t.co/1BaQkQFhk2— Pima County Health (@pchd) February 1, 2021
Our nurses, doctors and medical professionals have worked around the clock to get Arizonans vaccinated. I’m grateful for their dedication to protecting our communities. Great work, @PGuptaMD! https://t.co/fvBcmjcFY0— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 1, 2021
Dr. Christ vaccinated @Arizona_DPS troopers today at the new Phoenix Municipal vaccination site. The site has its capacity limited to around 500 doses a day because of the limited vaccine supply. Find more details on #COVID19 vaccine distribution in AZ: https://t.co/YhTpPhG1Zq pic.twitter.com/BA1X8d712z— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 1, 2021
NOW: @AZDHS Director Dr. Christ administering vaccines for law enforcement at the state-run Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which opened today! pic.twitter.com/PLC4a17Orn— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) February 1, 2021
TODAY: A 2nd state-run #COVID19 vaccination site opens at @ASU Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Watch LIVE at 10 a.m. as a group of educators and @Arizona_DPS Troopers are vaccinated to demonstrate the drive-thru facility in action. https://t.co/mfdu0t9Cef @AZNationalGuard pic.twitter.com/FM6IYNIi6O— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 1, 2021
V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that checks in on you after your COVID-19 vaccination. If you got vaccinated in the last 6 weeks, you can participate in v-safe.— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) February 1, 2021
Learn more: https://t.co/ISkGR8vntv
Sign up: https://t.co/BtkcuN5kgF
NEWS FROM SUNDAY, JAN. 31
Tomorrow @StateFarmStdm will begin administering 2nd doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while continuing to provide 1st doses. A 2nd state-run vaccination site will also open at @ASU Phoenix Municipal Stadium https://t.co/4ngCdzmb81 pic.twitter.com/ZmMJdjO6Jx— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 31, 2021
DATA UPDATE:— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) January 31, 2021
Arizona’s number of ICU beds in use by #COVID19 patients decreased to 979. The number of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients increased to 663. 1/ pic.twitter.com/lO5mXmMeuC
We can all agree: vaccines don’t do any good sitting in a freezer.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 31, 2021
We’ve opened two state-run sites to ramp up distribution. We can get more Arizonans vaccinated, but we need more doses from our federal partners. @CNNSotu @DanaBashCNN pic.twitter.com/i6f3YIo31z
NEWS FROM FRIDAY, JAN. 29
I Got My Shot! We are celebrating our #pimacounty educators who have received their COVID vaccination! This is such an important step to getting us back into the classroom! #pimacountypride #educatorvaccination #pimacountyschools #igotmyshot pic.twitter.com/cDgCvdYwj7— Pima County School Superintendent's Office (@PimaSchoolSup) January 30, 2021
In 43 days, we stood up 5 vaccination centers and ramped up our capacity to vaccinate up to 10,000 people per day. We’re still a ways off before we can say everyone who wanted a vaccine got one, but we’re making daily strides in the right direction. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/MjhnCPJAcl— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 29, 2021
The Banner vaccination site at Kino has changed its opening hour of operation from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 1. For rescheduling details for patients who had scheduled appointments for first/second doses between 8-9 a.m., read more: https://t.co/8EO1KY17vh pic.twitter.com/ucAPHExUkC— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 29, 2021
Due to the inclement weather expected this afternoon, Friday, Jan. 29, the Kino COVID-19 vaccination site is advising those scheduled with later appointments today to come in early before an expected storm this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/a3FNA91YZ3— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 29, 2021
UPDATE: 592,288 vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona. More from @AZDHS ⬇️ https://t.co/mHpbnBVzbw— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 29, 2021
J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID-19, but less than some others >> https://t.co/BuZhojMQEm pic.twitter.com/TEpBi8eDnl— KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) January 29, 2021
While getting COVID19 may offer some natural protection, the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will help protect you without having to be sick. Learn more: https://t.co/SJeF97pCKa pic.twitter.com/rpkyjv6FVt— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) January 29, 2021
We have a few more slots open for our Hiring Event happening Saturday, Jan. 30. To register, visit: https://t.co/kaMfBE74Ej. If no more time slots are available or the times are not convenient, send your resume to: HD_COVID_HIRING_EVENT@pima.gov pic.twitter.com/maKXKc2buu— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 29, 2021
Sun Life Family Health Center in Casa Grande Main Location on Arizola is opening up for 300 vaccines for tomorrow (Saturday). Call 520-836-3446, select COVID option to make your appointment.— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 29, 2021
Location: 865 N Arizola Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Casa Grande https://t.co/DPpnvUhSiV
NEWS FROM THURSDAY, JAN. 28
There are 21 county locations administering #COVID19 vaccine, 2 state locations and 7 federal pharmacy locations. Other than the two state locations in Maricopa County, the county locations were all fully booked as of this afternoon due to limited vaccine supply. pic.twitter.com/VM2fLh0Zxm— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 29, 2021
New guidance from @CDCFlu states that people should not receive #flu and #COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. COVID-19 vaccines should be administered alone, with a minimum 14 days before or after administration of any vaccines, including flu. Read more: https://t.co/qRnGVkekBg— Families Fighting Flu (@famfightflu) January 28, 2021
You may have been hearing a lot about #mRNA lately. Learn more about vaccine research from #NIH experts: https://t.co/9kX8hLUbN7. #MyCOVIDVaccine pic.twitter.com/OOnknoRXqH— NIH (@NIH) January 28, 2021
Side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine are normal signs your body is building protection. Side effects may even feel like flu and might affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. Learn more: https://t.co/VQWX5UV5WD pic.twitter.com/RlgfXldo7d— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) January 28, 2021
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
#TucsonFire continues to do their part in helping vaccinate citizens at the Tucson Convention Center. We’re #hereforyou Tucson #TFD pic.twitter.com/oU8ARMtCnM— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) January 28, 2021
Vaccines do no good sitting in a freezer. I issued an Executive Order yesterday to ensure doses are moved to where they can be administered quickly and efficiently.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 27, 2021
Watch my interview with @ACNewsman at @KOLDNews ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QBcLXIHaBu
Through Jan. 26, we’ve given 86,479 vaccinations in Pima County, a daily increase of 6,905. A weekly allotment of 29,100 doses arrived today, but we can vaccinate more than that and hope we can get a bigger allotment from the state. More: https://t.co/rpoe9RMUMG pic.twitter.com/lhtOu7ZJu6— Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) January 27, 2021
Will we see a mass-vaccination site in Pima County? What's happening at the state level to get more #COVID19 vaccine doses to #Tucson and #Arizona? I get into all of that starting tonight at 4 on @KOLDNews— Andrew Capasso (@ACNewsman) January 27, 2021
. Hope you can make some time for this! https://t.co/3vYugmYDX4
Every person vaccinated at @StateFarmStdm is guaranteed a second dose appt. We've begun scheduling second dose appts during initial visits to state sites. Visit https://t.co/5EHTKxxYPY for information for those who received their #COVID19 vaccine at the site before the change. pic.twitter.com/3ljQGWV7PY— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 27, 2021
About one out of every 10 Pima County residents have been affected by this disease. We have seen about 1,600 deaths as well. Dr. Cullen is hopefully optimistic that we are starting to see the case numbers plateau. https://t.co/2u5CsGslsD— Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) January 27, 2021
Don't miss your shot! Find registration info, frequently asked questions, myths vs. facts, updated vaccine numbers and more at at https://t.co/499UM9jRQ2. #DontMissYourShot #COVID19Vaccines pic.twitter.com/lvsBPHFLLu— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 27, 2021
As we receive vaccines, distribution to thousands across the county is a challenging process. We do not have enough vaccine doses to meet the high demands of Coconino and are waiting for a dependable amount of vaccine before we can allow appointments. https://t.co/ymdvSJnYYt. pic.twitter.com/2nnyAabxE3— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) January 27, 2021
#COVID19 Vaccine Update: More than a half million doses of vaccine have been administered to Arizonans as of Wednesday morning. Distribution has dramatically increased since 1/11, when the state-run vaccination site at @StateFarmStdm began operating 24 /7. https://t.co/4RtVgEYZ6n pic.twitter.com/TQgs6mVeKI— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 27, 2021
NEWS FROM TUESDAY, JAN. 26
Today, I issued an advisory to accelerate the statewide distribution of the #COVID19 vaccine and move doses to where they can be rapidly administered to Arizonans.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 27, 2021
Details: https://t.co/XxXn0CG82h @AZDHS
The vaccine centers at Kino and at Banner UMC North both will open at 9 am Wednesday, Jan. 27, instead of at 7:30 am, due to weather. All patients who were to receive their vaccines between 7:30 - 9 am will be rescheduled to tomorrow afternoon or at their earliest convenience. pic.twitter.com/j4BI43z1dk— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 26, 2021
As of today, @pimaarizona has administered 79,574 vaccines. The state has administered 79,112 at its two sites, both in Maricopa County. We urgently need equitable distribution of vaccine supply in AZ. We are ready to put more vaccines in arms, we just need the supply. @AZDHS pic.twitter.com/8Hsw39l0Bx— Dr. Matt Heinz (@mattheinzmd) January 26, 2021
Had a call with fellow governors to discuss the latest on #COVID19 vaccine distribution. In Arizona, we’ve administered 486,000+ vaccine doses — and we’re ready to ramp it up. @NatlGovsAssoc pic.twitter.com/YEjvmP3JWP— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 26, 2021
Vaccinating long-term care facility residents will help save the lives of those who are most at risk of dying from COVID-19. Track the rollout of the vaccine in these facilities across the country, including vaccination numbers in your state: https://t.co/AuHcsRXbQ5. pic.twitter.com/bvgUvaPFpn— CDC (@CDCgov) January 26, 2021
#COVID19 Vaccine Update: Today Governor @DougDucey issued an advisory to accelerate the statewide distribution of the vaccine and move doses to where they can be rapidly administered. Visit https://t.co/6wcREYdEeJ for details. #RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/AzKnBkmKCn— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 26, 2021
Coconino County will only administer COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which currently includes the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. There are similarities and differences between the two. Vaccine supply is very limited. pic.twitter.com/tMeZLMM4TE— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) January 26, 2021
As the Frys Retail Program begins to receive federal COVID vaccine at various locations in Arizona, our webpage will be updated today with the Fry's link for scheduling an appointment: https://t.co/tSZzPEP9P8— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 26, 2021
For full text, visit our website: https://t.co/Nvi6VWb54o pic.twitter.com/kchsosuSNL
❄ The COVID-19 testing site at @CoconinoCC on Lone Tree will be CLOSED today.— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) January 26, 2021
❄ If you had an appointment for a COVID-19 test today at this location, please go to https://t.co/d9y0UznudG to reschedule.
❄ The testing location at the @NAU Fieldhouse will remain open.
We've expanded the hours for our COVID-19 vaccine help line. Starting today, Jan. 26, the new hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Phone number is still 520-222-0119. #DontMissYourShot💉 #CovidVaccine #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/fOPFMSSn5f— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 26, 2021
Our POD locations are open today for scheduled appointments. If your appt was cancelled due to weather yesterday, please return today if possible w/ your scheduled appt. confirmation. For updates, please visit https://t.co/O07kgtuI0c— Public Health (@Maricopahealth) January 26, 2021
NEWS FROM MONDAY, JAN. 25
The Vaccine Center at the Kino Sports Complex has closed early today due to inclement weather. More than 160 people will need to be rescheduled. All patients who were to receive their vaccine at this site this afternoon will receive a phone call today to reschedule. pic.twitter.com/V4KK9KpbiX— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 26, 2021
If you received a link to register for a second #COVID19 vaccine dose at @StateFarmStdm, these images show the steps:— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 25, 2021
- Change date to February and you'll see the private event that includes "Glendale Dose 2." If you don't, you won't see the event.
- Search every date, make appt. pic.twitter.com/EXjfNHgaUL
I’m truly inspired by the dedication shown by the #volunteers at State Farm Stadium, working through the rain & cold weather. As we are nearing 74,000 administered vaccines at @StateFarmStdm, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of them. pic.twitter.com/RNPn7hffOy— Pam Kehaly (@PamKehaly) January 25, 2021
Our #COVID19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium is back in operation after pause due to severe weather. If you had to leave during the delay, we'll honor your appointment throughout the week. Thanks for your patience.— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 25, 2021
“Today we’re validating the skills of our latest class of 22 additional volunteers to #vaccinate Arizonans,” said Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire.— ArizonaNationalGuard (@AZNationalGuard) January 25, 2021
We need more retired medical professionals to augment Maricopa PODs so we can get our #AZNG medics out to our rural communities. pic.twitter.com/5xVNFMrAm8
Calling all Students, Staff, and Faculty: Public Health Volunteers Needed! The UArizona vaccine distribution sites need volunteers to support the process. Do your part to help end the pandemic!— UA Public Health (@UAZPublicHealth) January 25, 2021
Learn all about it here:https://t.co/8qEtcvBcWa pic.twitter.com/ECjZYSrfs5
Find out more about the University of Arizona #COVID19 vaccination POD at https://t.co/l01ecuoUZg. #UAZWeeklyBrief pic.twitter.com/sDTJ66hG37— #BearDownMaskUp (@uarizona) January 25, 2021
Stay up-to-date on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and when you qualify. Visit the Maricopa County information website. https://t.co/LVs7oahoT0#vaccine #publichealth #vaccinate pic.twitter.com/nvDx8COu3F— Aster Aging, Inc. (@AsterArizona) January 25, 2021
NEWS FROM SUNDAY, JAN. 24
Are you struggling to reserve a spot for a COVID vaccine? Here is the link, per the AZDHS, create a profile now to simplify the process and secure a slot when more open in the (hopefully) near future. Good luck! #COVID19 #covidvaccine2021https://t.co/KHqGyRc6y4 pic.twitter.com/Aauf0zaNju— Arizona Trauma Association (@AzTrauma) January 24, 2021
Questions about how to use https://t.co/GXgJTzKRDV? Visit https://t.co/hLCIjJT3WE for FAQs on technical support, vaccine safety, priority groups, and distribution. pic.twitter.com/CVsYuoL4Bb— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 24, 2021
Our 24/7 #COVID19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium operates in the rain. Do note that lightning or extremely severe weather may force us to briefly pause operations. If that happens during your visit, staff will advise you to put your vehicle in park until we resume. pic.twitter.com/REGE4OVkYU— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 24, 2021
NEWS FROM SATURDAY, JAN. 23
If you've received the #CovidVaccine, you still need to #WearAMask and practice #SocialDistancing. While we know its highly effective at protecting you from getting sick, we're still learning about how well it prevents spread of the virus. #StaySafeStayHealthy pic.twitter.com/jIn3uBD7Eq— Public Health (@Maricopahealth) January 24, 2021
Dr. Cara Christ on AZ passing the 400,000 mark for #COVID19 vaccine doses administered: “Now the federal government has to step up its game and provide additional vaccine to support Arizona’s proven momentum.” More: https://t.co/Or09DViiG4 pic.twitter.com/2zFQQflKum— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 23, 2021
Happy to see this. Very thankful for her service during this extraordinarily challenging time. https://t.co/NG1IKyKPoW— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 23, 2021
NEWS FROM FRIDAY, JAN. 22
I have great news to share after working with Gov @dougducey and @drcarachrist staff 40 appointments have been set for #Holocaust survivors in Phoenix, and 6 got vaccinated today! We are working on getting those in Pima county scheduled as well! Baruch Hashem 😭👏🏽#ShabbatShalom— (((Rep.Alma Hernandez MPH)))🧼🤚🏽 (@almaforarizona) January 22, 2021
*Vaccine update for Jan. 22, 2021*— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 22, 2021
Some of the vaccines on hand are earmarked for second doses to complete the vaccination series, and appointments have or are being made to receive the other existing stock. #DontMissYourShot #COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/xqPviv6txR
The Federal Pharmacy program (Frys and Safeway/Albertsons) is tentatively scheduled to start in mid February. An exact date is not yet known. The pharmacies that will be participating will be located on: https://t.co/r1kZwbfV9Y.https://t.co/Nvi6VWb54o— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 22, 2021
Pima County said it quickly would expand capacity to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine. It has. Five regional vaccine centers are operational and we now have the capacity to administer up to 10,000 shots per day. All we need is more vaccine. Read more: https://t.co/8lCHSinvoW pic.twitter.com/TgiH7SfhIC— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 22, 2021
Our vaccination POD is officially up and running on Pima County's normal scheduling process. We anticipate that 500-700 educators of all levels will be vaccinated today at our location!! #beardownvaxup— #BearDownMaskUp (@uarizona) January 22, 2021
If you're in Phase 1B, please register at https://t.co/zUDzIG9JG1. pic.twitter.com/kGMwFoxaKQ
Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Tell us what you want to know and @budfoster @BrookeWagnerTV @ShaleyKOLD and @MeganMcNeilTV will answer them live starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday. pic.twitter.com/VURHXwP6xw— KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) January 22, 2021
NEWS FROM THURSDAY, JAN. 21
If you’ve had #COVID19, you should still get vaccinated. Experts aren’t sure how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering, and reinfection is possible. More: https://t.co/az5f8q4fym. #SleeveUp pic.twitter.com/XjPDN9kcD8— CDC Emergency (@CDCemergency) January 21, 2021
Hope you can join us for our @KOLDNews COVID-19 Q&A Tomorrow night at 6:30 PM MST on https://t.co/t4a8HbDuS3 and on our app! pic.twitter.com/jh6IKlwVUp— Brooke Wagner (@BrookeWagnerTV) January 21, 2021
#COVID19 vaccine is available, but in limited supply & currently prioritized for those at highest risk for transmission, hospitalization, or death. Visit https://t.co/cq3r0ng7Q4 to see which populations are being vaccinated and how to schedule an appointment when it is your turn. pic.twitter.com/rCSQzbkUAN— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 21, 2021
Through Wednesday a total of 347,013 doses of #COVID19 vaccine have been administered in Arizona. Information about vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at https://t.co/6mtZceLBoW pic.twitter.com/pRR2YiGNYa— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 21, 2021
Registration is open to those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.1 priority. Here's the detailed list for 1A: https://t.co/wK0gPGg5lD and 1B.1: https://t.co/UNEqtliUjP. If you meet the criteria for either group, visit https://t.co/YQFtFFs0yo to sign-up. More FAQs: https://t.co/Cc3RBScsJp pic.twitter.com/PdgVWP76D6— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 21, 2021
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
VACCINE ALERT from the CDC:— Brooke Wagner (@BrookeWagnerTV) January 21, 2021
Those who have had an allergic reaction to the *FIRST dose of COVID-19 should *NOT get the second dose (unless the reaction is MILD and a doctor clears you). @KOLDNews pic.twitter.com/sFgeRoeOpC
About 46,000 doses have been administered at the state’s first 24/7 #COVID19 vaccination site since it opened on Monday, Jan. 11. The @StateFarmStdm site will continue to operate at full capacity through February providing the Pfizer vaccine. https://t.co/lBCplgmU5x pic.twitter.com/ZepeD1ffmV— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 20, 2021
Pima County is committed to making the vaccine widely available, for those who want to receive it, as quickly as possible as supply increases. We understand everyone wants it now, but it's a matter of patience. Everyone who wants a vaccine can and will get vaccinated in due time. pic.twitter.com/s8PEQhtCLa— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 20, 2021
NPD assisting Santa Cruz County Emergency Management and Mariposa Community Health Center, making sure everyone safely gets to the vaccine site. pic.twitter.com/LHeRTQ6T7h— Nogales Police (@NogalesPoliceAz) January 20, 2021
Education and childcare providers (K12 and higher education teachers and staff, student teachers), it's your turn – don't miss your shot! Find registration info at https://t.co/YQFtFFs0yo https://t.co/HrA01Zh7l5— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 20, 2021
More vaccine is getting into the community! Almost 320,000 doses of #COVID19 vaccine have been administered in Arizona. Visit https://t.co/pI59ywjuLz for up-to-date information about vaccine distribution. pic.twitter.com/RZ1K8S8kAF— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 20, 2021
To ensure no vaccine waste we offer it to +1s when possible. Each site decides based on a few key factors like: appointment no-shows, if the +1 is a caretaker or in a vulnerable group, etc. We can however only guarantee vaccine availability for patients with an appointment.— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 20, 2021
Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Public Health Director with @pchd, breaks down how the county is handling vaccine distribution. #Arizona #PimaCounty #Tucson @KOLDNews https://t.co/Y3l5GDVExM— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 20, 2021
We've partnered with Desert Senita Community Health Center to deliver vaccines to eligible individuals in Ajo and the communities of Lukeville and Why. On Jan. 19, Desert Senita received 500 vaccines destined for individuals in the Priority 1B population. https://t.co/13KnU2P2JD pic.twitter.com/a0EYBGc39k— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 20, 2021
NEWS FROM TUESDAY, JAN. 19
All February #COVID19 vaccination appointments at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium are now booked. In all, Arizonans made 147,775 appointments at these sites today.— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 20, 2021
Vaccine registration for people 65-74 is only available at state-operated locations right now. Once more vaccine becomes available, Pima County will expand to include 65 and over in Phase 1B.1, but this is not happening just yet. See update for more info: https://t.co/DA7UnQX399 pic.twitter.com/TAQZoMVK5P— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 19, 2021
UPDATE: There are 47k #COVID19 vaccine appointments still available at State Farm Stadium during February, though Feb. 1-2 and now fully booked. 87k appointments have been booked at State Farm Stadium. Phoenix Municipal Stadium appointments are all booked.— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 19, 2021
UPDATE: The Phoenix Municipal Stadium site (daytime hours due to available vaccine) has around 70 total appointments left. These are on 2/21, 2/27 and 2/28. Will share State Farm Stadium numbers when available.— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 19, 2021
Important note: The second state-run vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium opens Monday, Feb. 1. There is no one at the site today to help if you visit.— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 19, 2021
There is extremely heavy demand for the online scheduling system for #COVID19 appointments at the two state vaccination sites. People are getting appointments. Some people who have say they refreshed regularly. Looking beyond Feb. 14 may be most productive approach right now.— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 19, 2021
Q. I received the #COVID19 vaccine at the ADHS State Farm Stadium site. To get a second dose, do I need to register for one of the appointments opening at 9 a.m. tomorrow?— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 19, 2021
A. No. You already have an appointment guaranteed. We’ll email you a personalized link to register for it.
TODAY:— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 19, 2021
Registration opens for #COVID19 vaccination at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Those 65 and up are now able to register for the vaccine. More information: https://t.co/TiVwVYZl7S @AZDHS
Please note that Pinal County Public Health and our Community Partners who are vaccinating are currently still vaccinating the 1A and 1B-1 groups only due to limited vaccine supply.https://t.co/6kkI1sP9Ks— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 19, 2021
Arizona’s Rt (r-naught) is 1.04. Any figure below 1.0 means the virus is slowing. https://t.co/1GWkz8ZhZi 5/ pic.twitter.com/ZkqT1JFW6C— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) January 19, 2021
NEWS FROM MONDAY, JAN. 18
There are no rainouts at the state’s 24/7 #COVID19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium. If you have an appointment tomorrow, we’ll be there for you, rain or shine. pic.twitter.com/gFyakhzkrj— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 19, 2021
Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Tell us what you want to know and @budfoster @BrookeWagnerTV @ShaleyKOLD and @MeganMcNeilTV will answer them live starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday. pic.twitter.com/h2PKGBNavX— KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) January 18, 2021
As beautiful day in #Tucson to get my 2nd dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at @tmcaznews !! Efficient, painless, and lots of smiles (behind the masks). Even got a lollipop! 🍭 @TucsonFireDept pic.twitter.com/JneC54FQmc— TFDChiefChuckRyan (@TFDChiefRyan) January 18, 2021
Registration opens tomorrow for more appointments at two state COVID-19 vaccination sites: State Farm Stadium and, as of Feb. 1, Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Those 65 and older among those eligible to register starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. https://t.co/3kYFpwsHDj pic.twitter.com/mWg6tJPc5j— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 18, 2021
NEWS FROM SUNDAY, JAN. 17
We’ve added to our FAQs to address more of the questions we’ve been hearing about the #COVID19 vaccine. Visit https://t.co/8am8YfP58Z for the complete list. pic.twitter.com/8kbmmrPatT— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 18, 2021
UPDATE: Arizona has administered 270,718 #COVID19 vaccine doses. @AZDHS has more information on vaccine distribution in counties throughout the state: https://t.co/nHPqqGhUmu https://t.co/7NcRqBUksf— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 17, 2021
I just received the first dose of the #COVID19 @pfizer vaccine at @StateFarmStdm - amazingly well-organized & efficient with wonderfully helpful people from @AZDHS & @BCBSAZ Thank you all so much. https://t.co/xXoVHvv3KG— Rhett Larson (@rhett_larson) January 17, 2021
65 and older can register for February appointments at state-run sites — State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium — starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. As for other sites, check where your county stands.— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 17, 2021
NEWS FROM SATURDAY, JAN. 16
If you get a shot at getting the vaccine, take it! https://t.co/m0I4NMOvds— Fort Huachuca Arizona (@Fort_Huachuca) January 16, 2021
What a #sunrise at the state’s 24/7 #COVID19 vaccination site at @StateFarmStdm. More than 200 people are being vaccinated every hour. pic.twitter.com/cwx8iJzvyf— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 16, 2021
NEWS FROM FRIDAY, JAN. 15
In partnership with @BannerHealth, we're opening a regional collaborative COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination center at the @kino_complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, on Monday, Jan. 18. This site will prioritize people age 75 and older. More info: https://t.co/IQ7WUegLEy #DontMissYourShot pic.twitter.com/Vo5e96YJg1— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 15, 2021
ADHS is opening a vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium for all Arizonans. Eligibility is for all ADHS recommended groups in the 1b category. Registration by ADHS starts Tuesday, January 19th for appointments in February.https://t.co/Ewwt6L6oPz— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 15, 2021
1-844-542-8201 pic.twitter.com/EtEX48DLqf
The FACT is...The FDA, as well as independent medical experts, have ensured that every detail of COVID-19 vaccines is thoroughly and rigorously evaluated. Evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and work to prevent COVID-19. #FactCheck #CovidVaccine #DontMissYourShot pic.twitter.com/OgJXaGx3fz— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 15, 2021
The FACT is...The FDA, as well as independent medical experts, have ensured that every detail of COVID-19 vaccines is thoroughly and rigorously evaluated. Evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and work to prevent COVID-19. #FactCheck #CovidVaccine #DontMissYourShot pic.twitter.com/OgJXaGx3fz— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 15, 2021
I was honored to help give the 1st vaccinations at @uarizona. Front line workers like @UArizonaPolice led the way as we establish an efficient delivery system to #BearDownVaxUp— Robert C. Robbins (@UArizonaPres) January 15, 2021
Phase 1B residents of @PimaArizona, see info from @PCHD to register: https://t.co/VAmaWEowD4 pic.twitter.com/EBqC6keIZ4
#BreakingNews @pchd has a NEW NUMBER for its #COVID19 #vaccine registration 520-222-0119. This number will be staffed this weekend and on #MLKDay from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. #CoronaVaccine #vaccine #Arizona #Tucson @KOLDNews— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 15, 2021
Pinal County recognizes the vulnerabilities and needs of all persons in the 1a and 1b categories. We have revised our early vaccination group to now include a 1B-1 and 1B-2 category. We are currently vaccinating the 1B-1 category. pic.twitter.com/lxrzJDi7st— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 15, 2021
Encouraging Tucson PD members (as members of the 1B group) to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. I got my 1st of the 2 doses this morning. Easy, painless, no issues. Thanks to the teamwork of folks from Tucson Medical Center, TFD, Pima County, & many City of Tucson employees!🙏👮♂️ pic.twitter.com/v3FHy5t1q1— Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) January 15, 2021
Arizona is getting #COVID19 vaccine doses out of freezers and into arms quickly, efficiently and safely.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 15, 2021
More information on vaccine distribution in Arizona can be found at https://t.co/nHPqqGhUmu @AZDHS @FOX10Phoenix @troyhaydenfox10 @StateFarmStdm pic.twitter.com/iXEFNEonLe
First dose of the Moderna vaccine goes into @ChiefCMagnus’ arm. He’ll wait for 15 minutes just to make sure there are no adverse reactions. pic.twitter.com/KuU5eM9Mh6— Megan (@MeganMcNeilTV) January 15, 2021
Two hours after @pchd launched its registration website for Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine, all reservations were booked. Here's how you can make a reservation when more become available. https://t.co/CU9QJWHGMb #Covid_19 #COVIDー19 @KOLDNews #Tucson #Arizona— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 15, 2021
The City of Maricopa has teamed with Southwestern Pediatrics and Family Care to create a one-day clinic to administer 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.— City of Maricopa (@CityofMaricopa) January 15, 2021
To read the full story, visit this link: https://t.co/LwKcIuXK1o pic.twitter.com/XcxMt79g38
PCSD Sgt. Michael Moseley gets his Phase 1B vaccination this morning at TMC @tmcaznews. He volunteered to represent the protective services priority group as 1B vaccinations start in Pima County today. A Sahuarita teacher, Sara Mora, and Fred and Ann Boice also got vaxed. pic.twitter.com/AMTVSvCPlG— Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) January 15, 2021
#HappeningNow: #COVIDー19 vaccines for group 1-B start in #Pima County.— Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) January 15, 2021
The first 4 people out of this priority group to get the vaccine: a teacher, sheriff’s deputy, and 2 seniors @KOLDNews #Tucson pic.twitter.com/9i2n71qRyh
NEWS FROM THURSDAY, JAN. 14
Have questions about the #COVID19Vaccine? The FAQs on our website were recently updated to provide more information. Check it out here: https://t.co/xwOYADmYNA pic.twitter.com/kIdVYeaAUg— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 15, 2021
How to use @KOLDNews' new COVID-19 Resource page & QR code to get updates, vaccine information, and more: pic.twitter.com/K2ZaKPO41Z— Brooke Wagner (@BrookeWagnerTV) January 15, 2021
Exciting milestone! The number of #COVID19 vaccine doses administered in Arizona has passed 200,000 as the state and counties collaborate to get more and more vaccine into the arms of prioritized individuals. https://t.co/K9RorWUvaH #RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/3speeLboXf— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 14, 2021
Dr. Christ answers questions from @fox11tucson about new guidance prioritizing Arizonans 65 and older for the #COVID19 vaccination. Those 65 and older will be able to register for vaccine starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. https://t.co/5m4ehbaeZj pic.twitter.com/7bZ8Zbccty— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 14, 2021
Please be aware that you MUST have an appointment to be vaccinated at our Public Health Clinics, walk-ins are not accepted. Staff will contact the authorities in the event they receive threats or verbal abuse. We thank you for your patience. https://t.co/DPpnvUhSiV— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 14, 2021
The following is a joint statement from Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department Director, about the success of today's start of Phase 1B vaccine registrations and the need for patience: pic.twitter.com/Xq8Lfz1dFM— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 14, 2021
#BreakingNews @pchd says more appointments will be made available as the county confirms with the state increased distribution of vaccines to Pima County as 2 other vaccination centers come online next week. #COVID19 #vaccine #Tucson #Arizona @KOLDNews— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 14, 2021
#BreakingNews @pchd says all of the current appointments for available vaccine at the 2 Banner-operated vaccination sites and at Tucson Medical Center are booked. More than 20,000 Pima County residents booked appointments in two hours. @KOLDNews #COVID19 #Tucson #Arizona— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 14, 2021
Individuals who need assistance with registering can call (520) 594-5684.— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 14, 2021
@KOLDNews has received a number of phone calls from viewers who say they are having a hard time registering online for the #COVID19 #vaccine. @pchd says the website is not crashing, but is running slowly because of the high volume of people registering. @KOLDNews 2/— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 14, 2021
Pima County, in partnership with @tmcaznews, @BannerHealth and the @uarizona, will move into Phase 1B.1 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 15. Eligible groups can register at: https://t.co/YQFtFFs0yo More info: https://t.co/13mXP3At8x #DontMissYourShot pic.twitter.com/0Zc2uNh035— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 14, 2021
Gov. @dougducey outlined how Arizona distributed 11,000 vaccines in under 48 hours at the new 24/7 vaccination at @StateFarmStdm and the steps the state is taking ramp up distribution of the #COVID vaccine with @broomheadKTAR. pic.twitter.com/Ak4bCJWpID— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) January 14, 2021
We are aware of the recommendation made yesterday by ADHS to add those 65 and up, along with persons who have high risk medical conditions to the 1b category beginning January 19th if local health departments have enough #COVID19 vaccine to include these groups. pic.twitter.com/vUj3lBhPJZ— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 14, 2021
Strong demand for #COVID19 vaccine has paved the way for a second state-run site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium starting Feb. 1. All January appointments at State Farm Stadium are booked, but more will be available Tuesday. https://t.co/q8J27YoxX9 pic.twitter.com/y6xQ6HJEEe— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 14, 2021
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
Today the Board of Supervisors voted to write to State/Federal representatives requesting a significant increase in vaccine supply to Pinal County, having received only 14,800 vaccines for an est. 1A/1B population of 75,662.— Pinal County AZ 🌵 (@PinalCounty) January 14, 2021
That need is only heightened by this announcement. https://t.co/9corLBM8VX
#UPDATE: Arizonans 65 & older will be able to register for #COVID19 vaccine starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19 in counties that are currently in prioritized Phase 1B. An estimated 750,000 more Arizonans are being prioritized thanks to updated guidance. Details: https://t.co/z0o9tiB4dE pic.twitter.com/fJUUok0Nu7— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 14, 2021
Pima County moving into Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations >> https://t.co/5R3RVyVpAZ pic.twitter.com/dDpiugGHaJ— KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) January 13, 2021
A good reminder from Dr. Christ: You can use the patient portal at https://t.co/GXgJTA2svt to make an appointment for family members who need help. https://t.co/qf8tRB0Mcp— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 13, 2021
#COVID19 Vaccine Update: 188,740 people in Arizona have received the #COVID19 vaccine. This number includes 17,307 people who have completed both doses of the #COVID19Vaccine series. https://t.co/0MjqRTle3u pic.twitter.com/i6yTsLYK6t— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 13, 2021
NEWS FROM TUESDAY, JAN. 12
Headed to the stadium to get a COVID-19 vaccination?— State Farm Stadium (@StateFarmStdm) January 12, 2021
Exit Loop 101 at Glendale Ave and take a right onto 95th Ave. @AZDHS vaccination site will be on your right.
Register for the vaccine: https://t.co/Uag2FMZuTG pic.twitter.com/IPBeu6h1Zd
Have a family member in a Phase 1B priority group without access to a computer, who wants to make a #COVID19vaccine appointment? After creating an account on https://t.co/KzALTwPPDP, you can schedule an appointment on behalf of relatives or dependents through your account. pic.twitter.com/dN8WRsSgMD— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 12, 2021
Masks or Face Shields are available to the public at the Ronstadt and Laos Transit centers Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM, while supplies last. #MaskUpTucson pic.twitter.com/R3uHKptLiw— Sun Tran (@SunTran_Tucson) January 12, 2021
Arizona's teachers are getting vaccinated! Details from @AZDHS ⬇️ https://t.co/s4b3V9dCG8— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 12, 2021
UPDATE: 165,531 #COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered to Arizonans ✅— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 12, 2021
Arizona’s new 24/7 vaccination site at @StateFarmStdm will help more people get vaccinated quickly and efficiently. Details here: https://t.co/nHPqqGhUmu @AZDHS https://t.co/Pcrvj9E4OJ
A big thank you to the 1,600 health care workers, first responders, teachers, law enforcement officers, and Arizonans over age 75 who have been vaccinated at @StateFarmStdm! There are still appointments available: https://t.co/gybvjsqJWu #RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/77zt0HHhju— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 12, 2021
Those in Phase 1A or Priority Phase 1B can register for the @StateFarmStdm vaccination site at State Farm Stadium and several other sites throughout the state at https://t.co/eMc1VJgouh. https://t.co/ja4xEEK1kk— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 12, 2021
NEWS FROM MONDAY, JAN. 11
COVID-19 Testing Locations in Pima County!! Please share and continue to wear a mask! #Tucson #MaskUpAz @whatsuptucson pic.twitter.com/gRVLz4VnfB— LPKNC (@LPKNC_Tucson) January 12, 2021
For more information on COVID-19 testing, including additional testing sites throughout the Tucson area: https://t.co/poVgXOCOf4— Downtown Tucson (@DowntownTucson) January 12, 2021
Free testing is available for anybody five years of age or older every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (excluding holidays) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those seeking testing must make an appointment ahead of time: https://t.co/dUrhQNloLc or by calling 855-452-2346. pic.twitter.com/t1ForprQcH— Downtown Tucson (@DowntownTucson) January 11, 2021
#COVID19 Vaccine Update: 43,960 people have registered to receive their vaccine. There are still over 50,000 appointments available; Those who qualify for phases 1A or priority 1B can register here: https://t.co/eMc1VJgouh #RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/Ypy6RcaF7Z— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 11, 2021
Our new 24/7 site at @StateFarmStdm will RAPIDLY expand Arizona’s vaccine distribution ✅— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 11, 2021
I’m grateful to @AZDHS, @MBidwill, @AZCardinals, @ASU, @IvyFoundation, @BCBSAZ and @AZNationalGuard for their help in launching this site quickly! #AZResilient https://t.co/D2rsHuNXhD
Since the pandemic started, 13,406 people have been admitted to county hospitals with COVID-19; more than half, 7,336, since Nov. 1 (there have been 2,404 admissions since Christmas Day). Of the total admissions, 2,245 of them ended up in the ICU; 798, or 35%, since Nov. 1. pic.twitter.com/gy48JaDPWh— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 11, 2021
“With the pandemic, Will found himself back in a Blackhawk helicopter delivering COVID testing kits to tribal nations. That was Will’s idea of a break from his regular job at Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.”— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) January 11, 2021
📷 Will Smith, @AZNationalGuard, getting his vaccine in December 4/4 pic.twitter.com/njkbREAQYq
UPCOMING LIVE: Join us January 12th @ 2 PM for a Facebook Live event, addressing the local COVID-19 vaccinations.— Navajo County (@NavajoCountyAZ) January 11, 2021
Registered Nurse Mauriah Walker and Public Health Emergency Preparedness Planner Rhonda Krouse will address vaccine information and enrollment education. pic.twitter.com/oYYqjtktEd
Thank you for your patience in understanding that we can only vaccinate when shipments arrive.https://t.co/6kkI1sP9Ks— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 11, 2021
Our athletic trainers just got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. #PrideofAmphi pic.twitter.com/kXBEOmasc6— Amphi Public Schools (@AmphiSchools) January 11, 2021
