Phoenix man arrested for soliciting sex from teen during online chat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix man who believed he was talking with a teen-aged girl on the internet is now behind bars for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
Detectives with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gustavo Lopez after he solicited who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. It turns out the person he was chatting with was a sheriff’s office detective, according to a tweet from the PCSO.
Lopez had arranged a rendevous with the girl in Pinal County but instead was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and taken to jail.
This is the third online luring arrest in the last two weeks, according to the PCSO Twitter page.
