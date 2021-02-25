Quick ruling promised on Arizona Senate push for ballots

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge is promising to rule quickly after he heard brief arguments in a fight between Arizona Senate Republicans and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors over access to ballots and voting machines used in November’s election.
The GOP-dominated county board asked Judge Timothy Thomason at a hearing on Thursday, Feb. 25, to quash the subpoena issued by the Senate.
They argue that the ballots are sealed under laws the Legislature passed.
The Senate’s lawyers want the judge to order 2.1 million ballots that were cast handed over and allow Senate-hired auditors to examine vote-counting machines and related computer software.
