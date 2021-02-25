Resolution Copper maintains public access to Oak Flat campground

Resolution Copper is committed to fostering constructive relationships with the local community and Native American Tribes in Arizona, especially those with a historical connection to the land in and around the project area. We are encouraged by the direct and positive engagement of the local community and many Tribes throughout the permitting process. Resolution Copper will continue to engage with the local community and seek the consent of all 11 Native American Tribes that have historical connections with the land involved in the project before any decision on development, consistent with the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) Statement on Indigenous Peoples and Mining.”