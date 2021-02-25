UPDATE: Authorities locate Gilbert man with Alzheimer’s

GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 9:00 am on Feb. 25, Gilbert Police Department has cancelled the Silver Alert.
Officials say Robert Wynne has been found and is safe.
Gilbert Police Department is asking the public’s help to find 76-year-old Robert Wynne.
Officials say around 2:00 am on Thursday, Feb. 25, the nursing staff noticed Wynne was missing from the care facility premises off Guadalupe and McQueen in Gilbert, AZ.
Nursing home staff believes he left on foot with no access to a vehicle or cell phone. Wynne’s wife says he should be wearing an Alzheimer’s notification bracelet with an 800 number that links back to her phone.
Wynne has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s/Dimentia.
He was last seen wearing a red sweater with jeans.
Anyone with information please contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500
