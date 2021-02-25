Tucson man arrested for aggravated assault at Sahuarita Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been arrested and is facing Aggravated Assault charges after an incident at a Sahuarita Walmart, Monday.
According to the Sahuarita Police Department, officers arrested 38-year-old Kurt Adams on Wedensday, Feb. 24 at his residence in Tucson after being identified thanks to tips the department received from the public.
Adams allegedly pointed a handgun at a male inside of Walmart after verbal exchange. Adams was told to leave and escorted off the property following the incident by Walmart staff.
Adams was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Pima County Jail.
SPD thanks the members of the public that provided tips that led to the suspect’s identification and arrest.
